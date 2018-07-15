Novak Djokovic beats Kevin Anderson to win Wimbledon men's singles title

Novak Djokovic made light work of Kevin Anderson on Sunday to win his fourth Wimbledon singles final 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

It was a disappointing showing by Anderson, who reached the finals with an upset of Roger Federer and a 6½-hour marathon win over John Isner in the semifinals.

For Djokovic, it marks a long-awaited return to the winner’s circle after two years. He had to pull out of Wimbledon last year with an elbow injury that required surgery.

At one point, Djokovic, the former No. 1-ranked player in the world, held all four major championships at the same time.

“I had to trust the process,” he said. “I had to trust in myself…. The last couple of years haven’t been that easy. I had the surgery, was absent from the tour for six months… There’s no better place to make a comeback. This is a sacred place for the world of tennis. I always dreamed of holding this trophy as a young boy. So this is very special.”

It was the fifth appearance in the Wimbledon finals for Djokovic. The only player to beat him in that situation was Andy Murray in 2013.

