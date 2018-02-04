New England started its next possession with a 23-yard pass from Tom Brady to Brandin Cooks, who was leveled while trying to spin away from defenders at the Philadelphia 40-yard line.

Cooks was down for a few minutes and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

After an incomplete pass, Dion Lewis gained five yards and then the Patriots attempted a reverse pass, with Danny Amendola just overhrowing a wide-open Brady.

On fourth and five from the 35, Brady’s pass down the right sideline to Rob Gronkowski was incomplete.