Follow along with us during the NFL championship game from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Patriots move across midfield quickly then drive stalls
|Dan Loumena
New England started its next possession with a 23-yard pass from Tom Brady to Brandin Cooks, who was leveled while trying to spin away from defenders at the Philadelphia 40-yard line.
Cooks was down for a few minutes and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.
After an incomplete pass, Dion Lewis gained five yards and then the Patriots attempted a reverse pass, with Danny Amendola just overhrowing a wide-open Brady.
On fourth and five from the 35, Brady’s pass down the right sideline to Rob Gronkowski was incomplete.
Patriots march back into the red zone but fail to score
|Dan Loumena
The Patriots failed to take the lead after driving inside the Eagles 10-yard line.
Stephen Gostkowski missed a 26-yard field goal after a low snap was not handled by punter Ryan Allen. The mistimed kick helicoptered left and struck the upright.
Tom Brady connected with a wide-open Danny Amendola for a 50-yard gain on a third-and-seven play to move New England to Philadlephia’s 29-yard line.
After a 12-yard completion to Chris Hogan and two runs by James White, the Patriots had a first down at the nine-yard line, but an ill-fated jet sweep by Brandin Cooks picked up only one yard to set up the field-goal attempt.
Eagles strike quickly on second drive to take 9-3 lead
|Dan Loumena
After Kenyon Barner returned the kickoff to the 23-yard line, Philadelphia moved across midfield quickly and scored the game‘s first touchdown on a 34-yard strike to Alshon Jeffrey, who beat two defenders deep down the seam.
Jake Elliott misses the extra point, though, and it’s a 9-3 game with 2:34 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles moved to the Patriots’ 34-yard line on a 36-yard run by LeGarrette Blount.
Patriots also fail to convert in red zone, then tie score with a field goal
|Dan Loumena
The Patriots took over at the 25-yard line after no return on the kickoff.
Tom Brady connected with running back James White on a swivel route for 15 yards and first down.
Back-to-back completions by Brady to Chris Hogan for four yards and and Rob Gronkowski for nine yards move New England into the red zone.
New England ties the score on a 26-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski after a third-and-goal pass play from Brady to Gronkowski is broken up at the goal line by Philadephia’s Jalen Mills.
Eagles march down the field and take a 3-0 lead
|Dan Loumena
The New England Patriots won the toss and deferred to the Philadelphia Eagles, who will receive the kickoff.
Corey Clement took the kickoff at the goal line and returned it 26 yards before he was forced out of bounds by New England’s Patrick Chung.
On a third-and-four play, Nick Foles finds Alshon Jeffrey in the flat to pick up the game’s initial first down.
The Eagles have now marched into Patriots territory on a 15-yard pass from Foles to Torrey Smith. Philadelphia is at New England’s 38-yard line.
Philadelphia is in the red zone after a 16-yard run by Clement. First down at New England’s six-yard line.
The Eagles fail to get a touchdown but open the scoring on a 25-yard field goal by Jake Elliott. It culminated an opening drive of 14 plays that took nearly half the first quarter.
The Patriots forced the field goal by successfully defending two pass plays inside the 10-yard line after a short gain on first down.
Protesters removed from light-rail line
|Associated Press
Police in Minneapolis have removed protesters who locked themselves across a light-rail line near U.S. Bank Stadium, temporarily halting trains carrying fans to the Super Bowl.
Live footage from the scene Sunday showed police working to unlock or cut locks the protesters had used at the stop near the University of Minnesota's West Bank station. That's about a half-mile from the stadium.
The footage showed protesters in zip ties waiting to board a bus to be carried from the scene.
Protesters blocked the line shortly after 2 p.m., saying they were protesting police brutality as well as the light-rail line being turned over to Super Bowl fans for the day.
Metro Transit was busing fans the rest of the way to the game.
Protesters shut down Minneapolis' light-rail line
|Associated Press
A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.
About 30 activists walked onto the city's Green Line at the Stadium Village stop shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, stopping trains in both directions.
The line runs from downtown St. Paul to the heart of Minneapolis, and is a main way some fans are getting to the game between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.
Chinyere Tutashinda, a spokeswoman for the activists, says some chained themselves along the track.
Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says the agency has contingency plans to get riders the rest of the way to U.S. Bank Stadium. He says he's confident they'll be there for kickoff.