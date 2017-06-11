Penguins beat Predators to claim second straight Stanley Cup title

The Pittsburgh Penguins have become the first NHL team to win back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in nearly 20 years.

Patric Hornqvist corralled the rebound of a shot that had bounced off the end boards and banked it off the left arm of Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne with 95 seconds left in the third period Sunday to lift the Penguins to a 2-0 win and a six-game triumph in the Stanley Cup Final.

The goal by Hornqvist—formerly a member of the Predators—was challenged by Nashville on the basis of goaltender interference but the call on the ice was upheld and the goal was good. Carl Hagelin added an empty-net goal to clinch the victory.

It was the second straight game in which the Penguins shut out the Predators, who began the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the West but won hearts and respect around the NHL for their resilience and grit and the exciting atmosphere created in Bridgestone Arena and around the city by fans who have fallen in love with the sport.

The last team to win two straight Cup championships was the Detroit Red Wings in 1997 and 1998. This was the fifth championship for the Penguins, all of them clinched on the road.

At the end, the teams lined up for the traditional handshake ceremony, as players who had battled for two weeks congratulated and commiserated with each other.

Penguins goalie Matt Murray stopped 27 shots on Sunday and became the first goalie to win Cup in each of his first two seasons.

Neither team could score in the first two periods because both goalies were sharp. In addition, in the second period the Penguins benefitted from a quick whistle that nullified an apparent goal by Nashville center Colton Sissons.

The Penguins had a 9-8 edge in shots in the first period but the Predators had probably the best scoring chance, when James Neal forced Pittsburgh goalie Matt Murray to use his glove to stop the puck, which then popped up and hit the top of the crossbar.

The Predators thought they had a goal at 1:07 of the second period. Filip Forsberg took a shot that Murray stopped, but the puck rolled loose to Murray’s left. He had turned to his right, so Sissons was able to dive and poke the puck into the open right side of the net. However, referee Kevin Pollock immediately signified that it was no goal, and all four on-ice officials conferred. Their ruling was that the whistle had blown before the puck went into the net, so it wasn’t a goal. Predators fans erupted in boos and Predators coach Peter Laviolette was furious but that didn’t change the ruling.

Also in the second period, Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis—who was questionable for the game because of an undisclosed injury he suffered in Game 5—blocked a shot by Jake Guentzel with his knee and hobbled off. However, Ellis soon returned, a crucial moment for the Predators. They have played their top four defensemen--Ellis, Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm and P.K. Subban—far more than their fifth and sixth defensemen, Yannick Weber and Matt Irwin, and losing Ellis would have created a huge void.

Through two periods Ellis had played 16 minutes and 31 seconds, with Ekholm at 17:57, Josi at 16:04, and Subban at 17:20. Weber had played 6:16 and Irwin had played 5:52.

The noise level inside Bridgestone Arena was remarkably loud throughout the game, as fans tried to will the Predators to win the team’s final home game this season. Never shy, the fans mockingly chanted Murray’s name and were clear about their dislike for Sidney Crosby.

