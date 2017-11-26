American Mikaela Shriffin wins both runs at World Cup women's slalom

American Mikaela Shiffrin has picked up her first win of the season in convincing style, winning both runs of the World Cup women’s slalom on Sunday.

Shiffrin, who won the slalom at Killington last year, finished with a combined two-run time of 1 minute, 40.91 seconds. She was 1.64 seconds ahead of runner-up Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, who won the last two World Cup slaloms. Bernadette Schild finished third in 1:43.58, a distant 2.67 seconds back.

Shiffrin was the runner-up in Saturday's giant slalom and now leads the overall World Cup standings with 305 points. With a win and a second-place finish each, Shiffrin and Vlhova are now tied for the slalom points lead. The win was the 26th World Cup slalom victory for Shiffrin, who is third all time. At just 22, she has won 32 races in all disciplines. The Killington slalom was her sixth World Cup win in the United States.

Norway's Jansrud wins World Cup super-G at Lake Louise

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the World Cup super-G on Sunday, beating Austrian's Max Franz by 0.28 seconds.

Jansrud finished in 1 minute, 30.76 seconds. In 2014, he won both the super-G and downhill at Lake Louise.

Austria's Hannes Reichelt was third, 0.32 seconds back.

Reigning world super-G champion Erik Guay of Canada withdrew from the downhill Saturday and super-G Sunday because of a sore back.

Beat Feuz of Switzerland won the downhill.

The World Cup will be in Beaver Creek, Colorado, next week for a super-G, downhill and giant slalom.