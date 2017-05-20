Light rail stops near Pimlico closed due to fallen trees, poles; updated Preakness road closures

The Mount Washington, Coldspring and Woodberry light rail stops will be closed Saturday, according to the Maryland Transit Administration.

Fallen trees and BGE poles along the route from Falls Road to North Avenue have impacted service. MTA said customers heading to the Preakness at Pimlico Race Course should consider alternative routes.

Those traveling on the light rail from the Glen Burnie stop and points south will be minimally impacted, MTA said. Those customers can take the light rail to the North Avenue Station, where a shuttle bus will transport them to Pimlico.

There will be service on the northern portion of the light rail from Hunt Valley to Falls Road.

In addition, several streets and lanes are scheduled to be closed in Baltimore this weekend for Preakness.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool and take public transportation, the city Department of Transportation said. Those who drive should park only in commercial lots, and neighborhood parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. Towed cars will be taken to Cylburn Avenue just south of Northern Parkway. Anyone with questions about the location of their vehicles can call 311.

The following restrictions will be in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Saturday:

Manhattan Avenue – One way eastbound from Winner Avenue to Pimlico Road

Whitney Avenue – One way westbound from Pimlico Road to Key Avenue

Sulgrave Avenue – One way westbound from Stuart to Highgate Avenues

Rockwood Avenue – One way eastbound from Key to Berkeley Avenues

Simmonds Avenue – One way southbound from Rockwood to Manhattan Avenues

Woodcrest Avenue – One way northbound from Northern Parkway to Rockwood Avenue

Merville Avenue – One way southbound from Glen Avenue to Northern Parkway

Berkeley Avenue – One way northbound from Whitney to Glen Avenues

Stuart Avenue – One way northbound from Northern Parkway to Sulgrave Avenue

Rusk Avenue – One way southbound from Whitney Avenue to Northern Parkway

The following restrictions will be in effect from 5 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday:

Rogers Avenue – Closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Bland Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Key Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Woodcrest Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Merville Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Stuart Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Rogers Avenue – One way westbound from Winner to Park Heights Avenues

Winner Avenue – One way northbound from Hayward Avenue to Northern Parkway

Saturday, 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.:

Lane closure next to the median along eastbound W. Northern Parkway from Park Heights to Greenspring Avenues for emergency vehicle use only

Saturday, 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.:

Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to eastbound W. Northern Parkway will be closed. Drivers will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Cylburn Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue

Saturday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.:

Hayward Avenue – One way eastbound from Park Heights to Winner Avenues

Saturday, 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.:

Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.

Northbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed.

Pimlico Road – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue

Pimlico Road – One way eastbound from Pimlico Road to Greenspring Avenue

Westbound Northern Parkway - Closed from Falls Road to Greenspring Avenue