Preakness Day race-by-race recaps

Race 2

Flight Crew, ridden by Katie Davis and trained by Hugh McMahon, returned to the turf at 11-1 odds and paid $21.20, $9.20 and $5.40 for the victory.

Keep Talking, with Florent Geroux up, finished second and paid $4.40 and $2.80. Grey Fox, ridden by Jevian Toledo, paid $2.60 for third.

The turf appeared to be in good condition despite Friday’s rain and once Flight Crew got in front, the race was over.

Race 1

Under an overcast sky and on a muddy track, favorite Spring Quality roared from the middle of the pack this morning for the victory in the first race on Preakness Day at Pimlico Race Course.

Ridden by top Maryland jockey Trevor McCarthy, trained by Fair Hill’s Graham Motion and owned by Augustin Stable, Spring Quality beat runner-up Ghost Bay and longshot One Pass.

Spring Quality, who went off at 1-1, paid $4.00, $2.80 and $2.60. Ghost Bay, ridden by Jevian Toledo, paid $7.00 and $5.40 with One Pass, ridden by Scott Spieth, at 22-1 odds, paid $7.60.