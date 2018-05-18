Preakness 2018 picks and betting tips

Using our app? View the picks and tips at https://bsun.md/2LcXraz.
Race 1: 10:30am
Autostrade comes into this one lightly raced but is the class of the field with the impressive maiden win at Gulfstream and second-place effort at Keeneland. Should stalk for a bit and take over when ready.
Taco Supreme is a local horse who is in good form lately. Cheaper than Autostrade but could get a piece.
Autostrade should get it done. Bet him confidently to win and on top in your exacta over Taco Supreme and Flash Attack.
Liam Durbin is owner-handicapper of e-ponies.com. He shares his Triple Crown picks and betting tips with The Baltimore Sun each year.