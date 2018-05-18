Preakness 2018 picks and betting tips

Choose race Race 1- 10:30am

Race 2- 11:05am

Race 3- 11:41am

Race 4- 12:16pm

Race 5- 12:51pm

Race 6- 1:28pm

Race 7- 2:07pm

Race 8- 2:45pm

Race 9- 3:25pm

Race 10- 4:05pm

Race 11- 4:42pm

Race 12- 5:42pm

Race 13- 6:48pm

Race 14- 7:35pm

Using our app? View the picks and tips at https://bsun.md/2LcXraz.

Race 1: 10:30am

Autostrade comes into this one lightly raced but is the class of the field with the impressive maiden win at Gulfstream and second-place effort at Keeneland. Should stalk for a bit and take over when ready.

Taco Supreme is a local horse who is in good form lately. Cheaper than Autostrade but could get a piece.

Autostrade should get it done. Bet him confidently to win and on top in your exacta over Taco Supreme and Flash Attack.

< >

Liam Durbin is owner-handicapper of e-ponies.com. He shares his Triple Crown picks and betting tips with The Baltimore Sun each year.