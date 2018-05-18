Don’t miss the ultimate foodie event, The Baltimore Sun's Secret Supper
Sports Horse Racing Preakness 2018

Preakness 2018 picks and betting tips

By
  • Race 1- 10:30am
  • Race 2- 11:05am
  • Race 3- 11:41am
  • Race 4- 12:16pm
  • Race 5- 12:51pm
  • Race 6- 1:28pm
  • Race 7- 2:07pm
  • Race 8- 2:45pm
  • Race 9- 3:25pm
  • Race 10- 4:05pm
  • Race 11- 4:42pm
  • Race 12- 5:42pm
  • Race 13- 6:48pm
  • Race 14- 7:35pm


Race 1: 10:30am

Autostrade comes into this one lightly raced but is the class of the field with the impressive maiden win at Gulfstream and second-place effort at Keeneland. Should stalk for a bit and take over when ready.

Taco Supreme is a local horse who is in good form lately. Cheaper than Autostrade but could get a piece.

Autostrade should get it done. Bet him confidently to win and on top in your exacta over Taco Supreme and Flash Attack.



Liam Durbin is owner-handicapper of e-ponies.com. He shares his Triple Crown picks and betting tips with The Baltimore Sun each year.
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun
57°