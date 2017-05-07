Derby winner Always Dreaming could arrive Monday for May 20 Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming will arrive at Pimlico Race Course on Monday or Tuesday to get an early start on preparations for the May 20 Preakness.

It’s a strategic move for trainer Todd Pletcher, who endured several tense moments as he tried to settle Always Dreaming in the run-up to the Derby.

The colt struggled to adjust to Churchill Downs when he first arrived, showing far more aggression than Pletcher wanted during his morning gallops. The trainer responded by changing exercise riders and putting Always Dreaming in draw reins, which anchor to the girth (the piece of equipment that keeps the saddle in place) and give the jockey more leverage to check the horse’s momentum.

Pletcher said Always Dreaming was less hyper when shipped to unfamiliar tracks in the past. But it’s striking that he’s giving the Derby champion almost two weeks to adjust to Pimlico. He said he’ll likely keep the draw reins on as well.

“He was so headstrong when he got here that I don’t think staying here for another week is going to be an advantage,” he said. “I don’t think going to Belmont for a week and then moving again is an advantage. So just looking at what the options are, I think Pimlico, there aren’t usually a lot of horses training there, and it’ll be a quiet environment. It’ll give us time to settle in and if we need to, make any adjustments.”

Pletcher is winless in eight attempts at the Preakness and is actually known for skipping the race to rest his horses for the Belmont Stakes. His previous Derby winner, Super Saver, finished a disappointing eighth at Pimlico in 2010.

In addition to Always Dreaming, Derby runner-up Lookin At Lee is likely to run in the Preakness, trainer Steve Asmussen said.

Classic Empire, the morning-line favorite and fourth-place finisher in the Derby, was bothered by a swollen right eye on Sunday. But trainer Mark Casse said that if the issue doesn’t linger, he’d like to take a shot at the Preakness.

Trainer Graham Motion said Maryland-based Irish War Cry came out of his 10th-place finish in the Derby feeling well. But he’s still leaning against running the son of Curlin in the Preakness, a race his father won in 2007.

Eighth-place Derby finisher McCraken suffered a puncture wound to his left hind leg and will miss the remainder of the Triple Crown series, trainer Ian Wilkes said.

Royal Mo, who would have been the next horse into the Derby if anyone had scratched, will run in the Preakness with Gary Stevens aboard, trainer John Shirreffs said.

Conquest Mo Money, runner-up to Classic Empire in the Arkansas Derby, is a strong possibility.

Pletcher said he also hasn’t ruled out Malagacy, whom he opted not to run in the Derby.

