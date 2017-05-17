Always Dreaming made a 4-5 favorite for Saturday's Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming was made the morning-line favorite with 4-5 odds for Saturday's 142nd Preakness at Pimlico Race Course. He will break from the No. 4 post.

Classic Empire, who rallied for a fourth-place finish at the Derby, was the 3-1 second choice in the 10-horse field at Wednesday's draw. He drew the No. 5 post.

This week, Classic Empire's trainers, the father-son duo of Mark and Norman Casse, said they'd like to see Classic Empire have a clean race and another shot at Always Dreaming.

Lookin At Lee, the Derby runner-up, is the 10-1 third choice from the No. 9 post followed by Cloud Computing (No. 2 post, 12-1), Gunnevera (No. 6, 15-1), Conquest Mo Money (No. 10, 15-1), Hence (No. 3, 20-1), Term of Art (No. 7, 30-1), Senior Investment (No. 8, 30-1) and Multiplier (No. 1, 30-1).

Always Dreaming, who has been at Pimlico for more than a week to get acclimated to his surroundings, has looked good on the track. He has seemed ready to take off on a full gallop at times before being restrained by exercise rider Nick Bush.

The post time for Saturday's Preakness is 6:48 p.m.