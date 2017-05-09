Always Dreaming arrives at Pimlico to begin preparations for 142nd Preakness

Always Dreaming arrived at Pimlico Race Course this morning and is settling into Stall 40, the traditional stall for the Kentucky Derby winner.

The Todd Pletcher-trained horse landed at around 10:20 at BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport and was vanned to Pimlico, reaching the historic track at around 11:08 a.m.

He looked calm, even happy, after the flight and van ride.

The 142nd Preakness, the second jewel in the Triple Crown, will be run on May 20.

Pletcher said Sunday that Always Dreaming was less hyper when shipped to unfamiliar tracks in the past. He’s giving the Derby champion almost two weeks to adjust to Pimlico.

" ... just looking at what the options are, I think Pimlico, there aren’t usually a lot of horses training there, and it’ll be a quiet environment. It’ll give us time to settle in and if we need to, make any adjustments," Pletcher said.

