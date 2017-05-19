Actress wins the 93rd Black-Eyed Susan Stakes

The skies over Pimlico Race Course opened up shortly before the start of Friday’s featured race, the 93rd Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

A few minutes later, the track seemed to open up for Actress, a 12-1 long shot who used the prestigious race to break her maiden.

The 3-year-old filly, who had finished a close second in her only two previous starts, edged out Lights of Medina by a head to win the $250,000 Grade II race.

With a rainbow as a backdrop, Actress came from way off the pace that was initially set by Tapa Tapa Tapa and eventually by Shimmering Aspen, who had come in as the favorite at 9-2.

When those fillies faded down the stretch, Actress charged through on the suddenly muddy track and eventually passed, then held off, Lights of Medina.

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56