Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza, his body broken by one fateful fall, is holding on for dear life

The Hall of Fame jockey is riding a hard-back dining room chair, the only one in his house his broken body can navigate.

His weakened hands are clutching invisible reins, grabbing at the air, again and again.

His head is motionless because of a neck brace, but his eyes are moving, filling, brimming with tears.

“One minute, I’m winning the Triple Crown,’’ Victor Espinoza says softly. “The next minute, I can’t feed myself.’’

The spacious Del Mar home is quiet. The room with the shiny silver trophies is darkened. A mechanical horse no longer creaks.

This is a peek beyond the silk. This is the other side of the roses. This is where the ride ends, and reality begins.

On a July Sunday morning at the famed seaside Del Mar race track, Espinoza was riding Bobby Abu Dhabi in a workout when their worlds literally disappeared from underneath them.

Bobby Abu Dhabi suddenly collapsed of an apparent heart attack. Espinoza suddenly found himself riding on air.

The giant horse immediately died. The 5-foot-1, 112-pound man flew into the dirt and broke his neck.

Alex Evers / Getty Images Victor Espinoza smiles as he crosses the wire first in the San Pasqual Stakes at Santa Anita Park on Feb. 3 in Arcadia. Victor Espinoza smiles as he crosses the wire first in the San Pasqual Stakes at Santa Anita Park on Feb. 3 in Arcadia. (Alex Evers / Getty Images)

K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune Triple Crown-winning jockey Victor Espinoza works on coordination drills during a physical therapy session at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. Triple Crown-winning jockey Victor Espinoza works on coordination drills during a physical therapy session at Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Espinoza was initially paralyzed. He has since regained feeling in everything except his left arm, yet his mobility is greatly limited and his muscles are wracked with uncertainty.

He requires a 24-hour caregiver to help him get out of bed, dress and bathe. He can walk, but not always steadily. He can feed himself, but slowly, and mostly with one hand. He is getting stronger every day, but remains confined to the neck brace and experiences occasional bouts of searing pain.

“Your body has to reset itself, to learn how to do everything all over again,’’ says Espinoza, 46. “It’s the toughest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

He plans on riding again but says he can’t even think about it right now. He spends his days away from the track where he once won seven races in one day, fighting through the isolation of physical therapy and mental frustration.

“What happened to Victor is the thing we fear the most,’’ says fellow Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens, who has visited Espinoza. “A spinal injury. Somebody who might not be returning to the saddle. It’s a real eye-opener.’’

That fear lives daily with Espinoza, and he discussed it openly in a recent 90-minute interview in his home. The usually clean-shaven athlete, once glamorous enough to appear on “Dancing With The Stars,’’ was sporting a scraggly goatee because he cannot shave. His hair is growing long because he cannot remove his neck brace for a trim.

He spent most of the interview sitting in that hard-back chair, but at the end of the conversation, he summoned caregiver Rosie Aponte to accompany him on a slow trek up a set of stairs to a glistening souvenir sitting in a glass case.

K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune Victor Espinoza has been doing physical therapy sessions since he fractured his C3 vertebrae in a training accident at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in July Victor Espinoza has been doing physical therapy sessions since he fractured his C3 vertebrae in a training accident at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in July (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

He wanted to show his visitor the brown leather and black-cushioned saddle that he used to ride American Pharoah to victory in the 2015 Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes, resulting in racing’s first Triple Crown winner in 37 years.

“I was once a champion,’’ he says. “But when we ride the horses, there is a reason we are followed by an ambulance.’’

::

To outsiders, it sounds absurd, this idea that a legendary jockey would climb out of bed on a Sunday morning to ride a horse for practice, for free.

Why on earth would a guy like Espinoza, who has been aboard winners in seven Triple Crown races, with more than 3,300 career victories, do that?

Turns out, it’s part of the game. Trainers value a jockey’s input on certain stakes horses, and if those jockeys value their mounts, they will come when called.

“That’s part of our job; that’s just what we do,’’ Espinoza says, and so on that third Sunday in July, he hustled across the highway to work out Bobby Abu Dhabi as a favor to trainer Peter Miller.

Espinoza had ridden the 4-year-old in his previous four races, twice finishing first, and was going to race in the following weekend’s Bing Crosby Stakes. When he saddled Bobby Abu Dhabi that morning, he hugged him like an old friend and whispered into his mane.

“You take care of me, I take care of you.’’

It is the same thing he whispers to all of the horses he rides, horses with whom he believes he shares a heart. Since riding everything from donkeys to sheep to bulls while growing up as the 11th of 12 children on a farm in Hidalgo, Mexico, he has shared this feeling with everything he has saddled.

He so badly wanted to ride horses for a living, he paid for jockey school by driving a bus in Mexico City. Today he still views his job as a privilege, and his role as a caretaker.

K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune Victor Espinoza works with occupational therapist Lily Guerrero during a physical therapy session. Victor Espinoza works with occupational therapist Lily Guerrero during a physical therapy session. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

“They’re like humans. It’s my job to take care of them. It’s just me and the horse; only us, together,’’ he says. “The horses know. They have confidence in me. They know I will never let anything bad happen to them.’’

But then, several long strides before the finish line at the end of that Sunday morning workout, the bottom dropped out.

“My horse disappeared from under me,’’ Espinoza says. “Gone. Just like that. Gone.’’

Espinoza has twice broken his hand and arm from falls, but both times he had a few seconds of warning from a stumbling. Not this time. This horse didn’t stumble, it crumbled.

“In 30 years of training, I’ve never had one fall like that,’’ Miller said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.’’

Espinoza never saw the horse again. He crashed into the track and wound up on his back, covered in dirt, unable to brush it off.

“I couldn’t feel anything; the paramedics even had to get the dirt off my face,’’ he recalls. “Then I saw the look in their eyes and I said, ‘Oh no.’’’

His mind flashed to memories of paralyzed jockeys visiting the backstretch. He thought of another Triple Crown jockey, Ron Turcotte, the rider of the great Secretariat who is a paraplegic after being injured in a fall in 1978.