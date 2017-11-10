Kevin Plank's Sagamore Farm hitting its stride under new leadership

The history is thick in the Phipps family barn at Saratoga Race Course. So many brilliant thoroughbreds ran for the Phippses, from 1957 Horse of the Year Bold Ruler to 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb.

As Hunter Rankin soaked in the past glories one day this summer, it hit him — the horses he was stabling there for Kevin Plank’s Sagamore Farm were winners in their own right. They deserved to be there.

“I was really proud of that,” Rankin says. “It was so great for our brand. That’s really what Sagamore Farm should be.”

When Plank, the Under Armour founder and CEO, started Sagamore Racing 10 years ago, he hoped to steer Maryland-raised horses to victories on the most hallowed tracks in American racing. With a revamped operation chugging along under Sagamore’s young president, Rankin, and its even younger chief trainer, Horacio De Paz, that vision now seems possible.

Sagamore Racing blew past its single-year record for winners in August. De Paz took a string of horses to Saratoga this summer and won several races against the fierce competition there. Sagamore followed that up with two stakes victories on Sept. 9 and seeks another on Saturday at Laurel Park with promising 2-year-old Barry Lee.

De Paz’s work has caught the eye of some of the top trainers in the sport.

“I’m very impressed, and the proof is in the results,” says Graham Motion, who’s based at Fair Hill and has handled several horses for Plank over the years. “He has shown that it’s very possible to achieve good results from a private facility, which I think certain people within the industry might have questioned. They have become a force in Maryland and warrant respect whenever and wherever they enter.”

Sagamore will never be just another farm. Plank holds executive meetings in the clocker’s tower overlooking the training track. Ray Lewis hosts groups of Baltimore schoolchildren on the full-sized football field beside the farmhouse. Staffers are always dreaming up new plans, such as a vegetable garden to serve Plank’s luxury hotel in Fells Point.

But winning is still the ultimate point.

“This year, we’re better than we were last year. And next year, I think we’ll be better than we are this year. I think the results are showing that,” Rankin says. “You’re never going to be satisfied. That’s part of the DNA that Kevin brings to this place that’s really important.”

When Plank bought Sagamore Farm, the story carried an undeniable hook: Maryland’s rising business titan pumps his new-school fortune into a place and a sport that have both seen better days.

He intentionally launched his racing venture in low-key fashion. He did not court media attention in the early days, and he opted to build his racing stock deliberately rather than drop millions of dollars on a few flashy 2-year-olds.

Plank made more of a splash with his efforts to refurbish the hallowed facility, where Alfred G. Vanderbilt bred Native Dancer and dozens of other champions, than he did with the stable’s initial racing results. With its miles of white fences and signature red-roofed barns, Sagamore is a striking visual landmark in Baltimore County horse country.

Nonetheless, when he finally gave interviews about the farm, Plank made no bones about saying a Triple Crown was his goal.

That scale of ambition didn’t seem so nuts when Sagamore filly Shared Account won a $2 million Breeders’ Cup race in 2010.

He wanted a happy farm, a place where he felt comfortable going and where it’s like Disney World — everybody’s happy and everybody can’t wait to get to work. — Sagamore Farm president Hunter Rankin, on owner Kevin Plank

As the years rolled on, however, her victory came to feel like an isolated sensation.

Sagamore still produced good horses under the direction of Plank’s high school pal, Tom Mullikin, and in-house trainer Ignacio Correas. But there were no serious Kentucky Derby contenders, and signature wins proved elusive.

About 2 ½ years ago, Plank decided the time had come for a change. To engineer it, he plucked Rankin from a burgeoning career at the Sagamore Development arm of his companies.

Rankin, 35, is careful to credit Mullikin and Correas for building a sound racing operation.

“I don’t think it was a reset,” he says. “The core philosophy is the same. A lot of the people are the same. We had a very good foundation of horses here in order to take it to the next level.”

Plank’s mandate was as much about changing the feel of the farm as it was about wins and losses.

“He wanted a happy farm, a place where he felt comfortable going and where it’s like Disney World — everybody’s happy and everybody can’t wait to get to work every day,” Rankin says. “In a business where you’re in the Hall of Fame if you win 25 percent of the time, you can’t base it only on wins and losses. The intangibles have to be right. He wanted a better link back to the other businesses, and he thought that with my experience, I could provide that.”

Kentucky roots

Rankin grew up in Kentucky, the heartland of American racing, but unlike so many who share his background, he never thought thoroughbreds would be his business.

His father was an insurance salesman who bought a single mare at Keeneland and spent every dime of his savings to erect Upson Downs Farm on a family-owned plot of land in Goshen, about 30 minutes outside Louisville.

“When we moved out to the farm, I was in the womb,” Rankin says. “My dad had always told my mom he was going to have a horse farm, and she was like, ‘You’re crazy.’ They started with the one mare. They finished the paddock, literally nailing the last boards on the fence, as she was walking in.”

His father built the farm into a successful midsize commercial breeding operation. Over the years, Rankin accompanied him to glorious events such as the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders’ Cup. But when he graduated from the University of North Carolina, he picked the insurance business over the brutal uncertainties of the racing game.

His path changed when his older brother, who had lived in China and forged a successful career as an investment banker, died suddenly in 2012. Rankin had always admired his brother’s boldness, and he no longer felt right squandering his days on a career he didn’t much like.