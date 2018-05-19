Pimlico track is sloppy, but is holding up as rain begins to move out on Preakness 2018

After four races on Preakness Day, the main track seems to be holding up as the rain has become more of a mist at Pimlico Race Course.

With a week of rain, Pimlico Race Course was wet and muddy even before the first guests arrived at the 143rd Preakness Stakes.

The main track also is sloppy, but it has been sealed and is expected to be in decent shape for the Preakness if forecasts of diminishing rainfall this afternoon are correct.

Four of the five turf races have been moved to the dirt, reducing the fields in those races.

Between races Pimlico track personnel have been working on the main track, trying to push as much water off as possible.