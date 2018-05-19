Preakness 2018: Race-by-race results

Race results from the Preakness Day races at Pimlico Race Course:
Race 1
In a light rain and on a sloppy track at Pimlico Race Course, favorite Hill Shadow snuck past Beeks down the stretch to win.
Hill Shadow, trained by Robin Graham with Xavier Perez up, paid $3.60 to win, $2.60 to place and $2.10 to show. Beeks, with Jorge Vargas riding, paid $7.20 to place and $3.40 to show. Flash Attack, with Sheldon Russell up, paid $2.10 to show.
One of the pre-race favorites, Autostrade, scratched before the race. Taco Supream also scratched, leaving a six-horse field. With four of the five turf races moved to the main track, a number of scratches were expected.
Race 2
Conjecture, trained by Noah Abramson of Howard County, breezed to victory on the sloppy track in a $52,000 allowance race. It was the filly’s fourth victory in nine starts since Abramson began training her. Conjecture also has three second-place finishes over that span.
She paid $4.20 to win and $2.60 to place. Claire’s Dowery paid $3.40 to place. Bring Me Answers finished third, but there was no show payoff because of the very short field.
Race 3
Morning-line favorite Forge held off Pop Keenan to win the third race.
Forge paid $6.20 to win, $3.00 to place and $2.80 to show. Pop Keenan was the second favorite and paid $3.20 to place and $2.80 to show.
Irad Ortiz Jr. had the mount on Forge in the $55,000 optional allowance/claiming race.
The race featured a 30 percent Maryland Bred Bonus, but the top two finishers did not qualify. Willie B. Mine paid $8.00 to show and gets that bonus on his share of the purse.
Race 4
Square Shooter pulled ahead of American Sailor midway through their 5-furlong race before finishing strong to win.
Just five of the 12 horses expected to race on the turf did so, with the Potts Wayne-trained 6-year-old claiming its 10th win in 30 career starts against the field of entrants 3 years old and above.
Square Shooter paid $5.60 to win. Runner-up Big Bella Brown paid $3.80, while third-place Grandiflora paid $2.80.
Race 5
Tap Daddy went from a pre-race 12-1 longshot on turf to a 3-2 favorite on dirt to a 6 1/4-length winner in Saturday’s fifth race, the Jim Murphy Stakes.
After three horses were scratched when the 1-mile race was moved off the turf, Tap Daddy battled California Night until the backstretch.
Tap Daddy pulled away as California Night faded, paying $5.80 to win.
Taking advantage of California Night's struggle down the stretch, Three Over Dueces finished second, paying $3.20, and Takedown took third, payng $3.00.
Race 6
Uncle Mojo pulled ahead on the final turn and cruised to victory.
A 1-2 favorite, Uncle Mojo hung back behind pacesetter Deal Driven for much of the 1 1/16-mile allowance race. But as the field of eight 3-year-olds and above turned into the homestretch, Uncle Mojo separated with ease.
It was just the second career win for the Todd Pletcher-trained colt in seven races. John Velazquez was aboard the 4-year-old, who paid $3.00.
Deal Driven faded over the final quarter-mile, with Belfour finishing second and Hollywood Strike in Third, paying $3.00 and $2.40, respectively.
Race 7
Fire Away showed his mettle in the mud, pulling ahead of a tight pack of contenders to win the Dixie Stakes by ¾ of a length.
He paid $4.60 to win. Unbridled Juan, who had a narrow lead going into the backstretch finished second, paying $2.60. Just Howard, who was running neck-and-neck with Unbridled Juan until the stretch, came in third.
O Dionysus finished last in the four-horse field.