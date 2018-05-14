Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic is first to arrive at Pimlico for Preakness

Justify’s top competition in Saturday’s Preakness was the first to arrive at Pimlico Race Course.

Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic was unloaded at the Pimlico stakes barn at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday before a crowd of photographers. Joining the Chad Brown-trained colt on his journey from Belmont Park were stablemates Elysea’s World and Long Haul Bay, who will run in Grade 3 races Saturday at Pimlico.

After several laps around the shedrow of the Preakness Stakes barn, Good Magic was led into Stall 26, which is on the same side of the barn where Kentucky Derby winner and heavy Preakness favorite Justify will be bedded down upon his arrival from Kentucky on Wednesday. Traveling assistant Jose Hernandez will look after Good Magic and Brown’s other horses until the trainer arrives in Maryland later this week.

“He traveled well,” said Hernandez, who accompanied Brown’s Preakness winner Cloud Computing to Pimlico last year.

Good Magic is scheduled to visit the Pimlico racetrack Tuesday morning at a still-to-be-determined time.

