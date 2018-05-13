Derby runner-up Good Magic commits to Preakness for rematch with Justify

Trainer Chad Brown, who won last year's Preakness with Cloud Computing, said this morning that Kentucky Derby runner-up Good Magic would enter Saturday's Preakness, according to reports.

Brown, who took Good Magic back to Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., to recuperate from the Derby, wanted to see how the colt reacted this week before making a decision.

After watching Good Magic’s workout this morning, Brown confirmed that his horse will face Justify again he told bloodhorse.com and the Daily Racing Form.

Good Magic won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile this past fall, and he challenged Justify in the Derby, finishing 2 ½ lengths back and about a half-length in front of a hard-charging Audible.

Over the weekend, Lone Sailor, who had an eighth-place finish in the Derby, and Tenfold, who has been lightly raced as a 3-year-old, also committed to run in the Preakness.