Hill Shadow wins first race of Preakness Day on a sloppy Pimlico track

In a light rain and on a sloppy track at Pimlico Race Course, favorite Hill Shadow snuck past Beeks down the stretch to win the first race of Preakness Day on Saturday.

Hill Shadow, trained by Robin Graham with Xavier Perez up, paid $3.60 to win, $2.60 to place and $2.10 to show. Beeks, with Jorge Vargas riding, paid $7.20 to place and $3.40 to show. Flash Attack, with Sheldon Russell up, paid $2.10 to show.

One of the pre-race favorites, Autostrade, scratched before the race. Taco Supream also scratched, leaving a six-horse field. With four of the five turf races moved to the main track, a number of scratches were expected.