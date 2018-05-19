Preakness Day bikini contest not scheduled this year

In deciding to reconfigure the infield at Pimlico Race Course for the 2018 Preakness, the Maryland Jockey Club did away with the bikini contest this year.

The new infield design accommodates one big stage and gives fans more sight lines to the track.

“I think it was discarded merely in the restructuring of the Infield Fest this year,” Maryland Jockey Club president and general manager Sal Sinatra said Saturday morning.

He added that the timing with the #MeToo movement against sexual assault and harassment was coincidental.

Concerts are scheduled throughout the day on the new stage, a structure that dominates the infield.

Despite the rainy conditions, fans were making their way to the infield. Temporary flooring was constructed in front of the stage so people didn’t have to stand in the mud.