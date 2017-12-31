Laurel Park cancels racing today because of cold weather

Because of today's extreme cold weather, Laurel Park has canceled its scheduled live racing. Officials canceled the final three races Saturday, also.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing today, with the first chance of temperatures reaching freezing being mid-week.

“Due to the extreme cold and wind chill we felt it was best to cancel the live program,” Maryland Jockey Club president and general manager Sal Sinatra said in a news release. “We will look at the weather and then decide about Monday’s program.”

Eight races were scheduled for today. Laurel will remain open today for simulcasting and a special Washington Redskins rally.

Today was the final day of the fall meet at Laurel Park, with the winter-spring meet beginning Monday.

Nine races are scheduled for Monday.