With rain in Kentucky and more in forecast, Derby bettors look for mudders

Add mud to the list of unfamiliar challenges likely to be faced by many Kentucky Derby contenders on Saturday afternoon.

Derby day dawned wet and gray, with light rain continuing to fall throughout the morning. The track at Churchill Downs was still listed as fast through the first undercard races, but the National Weather Service called for a 100-percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Post time for the Derby is approximately 6:50 p.m.

As the dreary weather set in, My Boy Jack leaped from a 30-1 choice in the morning line to a 5-1 second choice for bettors. It wasn’t clear if that was driven by a few large wagers or by faith in his ability as a mud horse.

One of his owners, Sol Kumin, said he was pleased when he woke up and saw the gray sky, because the Keith Desormeaux-trained colt has thrived on off tracks.

Derby favorite Justify, a 7-2 choice as of noon, has also won on mud.

childs.walker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ChildsWalker