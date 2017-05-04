Irish War Cry takes trainer Graham Motion from serenity of Fair Hill to bustle of Kentucky Derby

Aside from a few birds chirping and a breeze stirring the new spring leaves, nary a sound punctured the 7 a.m. serenity on a recent Tuesday at Fair Hill Training Center near Elkton. Graham Motion's placid demeanor matched the setting.

"Honestly, it's hard to ever leave here," he said, pacing the barn he operates with his wife, business partner and closest confidante, Anita.

Even as he said it, however, he knew he'd soon be pulled away to the grandest, loudest stage in American racing, carried there by the most precocious 3-year-old who has ever come his way — Irish War Cry. If Irish War Cry wins the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Motion would become just the fifth active trainer with multiple Derby wins.

He also knows that a victory by Irish War Cry would be a proud moment for the racing industry in his adopted home state of Maryland. The chestnut colt, a 6-1 fourth choice in the morning line, would be the first Derby winner to break his maiden at a Maryland track since Spectacular Bid 38 years ago.

The Derby, with its crush of casual fans and its relentless media obligations, is perhaps a less perfect match for the soft-spoken Englishman. But Motion knows the race is essential to the sport and to his own reputation in that sport. And yet the race is not an obsession for him as it is for so many others. He is not at Churchill Downs every May, because he does not gear his training toward preparing 3-year-olds for the Triple Crown series. The horse has to convince him running in the Derby is a good idea. Not the other way around.

"I don't dread it," Motion said of the Derby stage. "I feel like it's the only time of year when people want to talk about horse racing. So it's important to be a part of that."

Motion, 52, generally ranks among the top 20 trainers in North America in annual purse winnings. He won the 2011 Kentucky Derby with Animal Kingdom and Breeders' Cup races in 2004 and 2010. And yet his victories come up well down the line when clients, employees, friends and colleagues extol his virtues.

Motion seems like a perfect fit for Irish War Cry. The horse was the rare Motion trainee to assert his Derby worthiness without leaving many doubts.

To start with, he's a sturdily built son of Curlin, the 2007 Preakness winner and two-time American Horse of the Year. In part because of that lineage, Kentucky-based Hill 'n' Dale Farms has already snapped up Irish War Cry's breeding rights.

Besides looking the part, he steadily passed the tests Motion threw at him, starting in the fall of his 2-year-old season. He won his first race at Laurel Park in November, then another on New Year's Eve. Then it was off to Florida, where Motion liked what he saw enough to stick the colt in against eventual Derby favorite Classic Empire in the Holy Bull Stakes on Feb. 4. Irish War Cry whipped the more touted horse.

His next step was the only skittish one he's taken in an otherwise perfect career. With jockey Joel Rosario perhaps keeping too close to the lead in the Fountain of Youth Stakes on March 4, Irish War Cry mysteriously went kaput and finished seventh.

Motion acknowledged that he was as perplexed by the turn of events as anyone else. But in a way, the poor result confirmed his inherent skepticism about young horses. Only a fool pretends to know for certain what a 3-year-old thoroughbred is going to do next. Motion refers to his outlook as pessimistic. But in his chosen field, it's more like realism.

He took Irish War Cry back to Fair Hill, hoping the familiar, peaceful setting would restore him. He also changed jockeys, giving the mount to his friend, Maragh, who was coming back from his own terrible defeat in the form of that career-threatening racing accident. It wasn't that Motion had lost faith in Rosario, who he knew would have other options for the Derby.

"But I wasn't going to sweat it, because I didn't think it would be a terrible thing to have a new outlook on the horse," he said.

At the Wood Memorial on April 8, Maragh found the calm that Motion had hoped to see in Irish War Cry, striking at precisely the right moment to secure an impressive victory. Just like that, the colt was right back at the top of Derby contender lists.

Asked whether he now views the Fountain of Youth as an aberration, Motion laughed and said, "I'm trying to."

Calm and compassionate

Those who know Motion are more apt to talk about his loyalty, his genuine love for horses, his professionalism and his inherent calm, which he needed after the Fountain of Youth.

"There's nothing to knock about Graham," said Rajiv Maragh, the jockey who will ride Irish War Cry in the Derby. "He covers all the bases. He does it top class. And he's one of the nicest gentlemen you'll ever meet."

Maragh had ridden several superb horses for Motion before he suffered terrible injuries in a July 2015 spill. Rather than forget the wounded jockey, Motion visited Maragh at his Long Island home and peppered him with encouraging messages. When Maragh finally felt well enough to leave his home for a meal, he and his wife dined with Motion and Anita. Then, as Maragh's comeback was just building steam, Motion put him on Irish War Cry, only the most gifted 3-year-old he's ever trained.

"I don't know how you would even put into words what that kind of faith means to a person," Maragh said.

Motion's concern for his athletes and attention to detail are the qualities that captivate Bob Bowman, an avid horse lover better known as swimmer Michael Phelps' coach.

"The horse is absolutely first with Graham, and he does everything as naturally as he possibly can," Bowman said. "And then he's impeccably organized, which speaks to my heart. The barn is always spotless, and everything happens right on time."