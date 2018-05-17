Unidentified horse euthanized after breaking leg in race at Pimlico

An unidentified horse was euthanized Thursday afternoon after breaking his leg in the fourth race at Pimlico Race Course, a Maryland Jockey Club spokesman said.

Spokesman David Joseph said he didn’t know which horse suffered the injury. The fourth race was for 2-year-old fillies, one of two Maiden Special Weight races with a purse of $40,000 held Thursday.

Montana Sunset won the race.

It marked the second time in three years a horse was euthanized during Preakness week.

In 2016, during the fourth race on Preakness Day, 4-year-old filly Pramedya was euthanized on the track after collapsing on the turf, breaking her left front leg. Her jockey, Daniel Centeno, was thrown to the turf and suffered a broken clavicle.



Pramedya was owned by Roy and Gretchen Jackson, who owned Barbaro, the beloved 2006 Kentucky Derby winner who shattered his leg in the Preakness and was later euthanized



On the same day in 2016, Maryland-bred Homeboykris, a 9-year-old gelding who ran in the 2010 Kentucky Derby, died of a heart attack after winning the first race of the day.



After having his picture taken in the winner’s circle, Homeboykris had walked about 100 yards before his legs started to wobble and the horse fell, according to trainer Francis Campitelli.

