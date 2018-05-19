In fifth race, Tap Daddy pulls away to win easily in the Jim Murphy Stakes at Preakness 2018

Tap Daddy went from a pre-race 12-1 longshot on turf to a 3-2 favorite on dirt to a 6 1/4-length winner in Saturday’s fifth race, the Jim Murphy Stakes.

After three horses were scratched when the 1-mile race was moved off the turf, Tap Daddy battled California Night until the backstretch.

Tap Daddy pulled away as California Night faded, paying $5.80 to win.

Taking advantage of California Night's struggle down the stretch, Three Over Dueces finished second, paying $3.20, and Takedown took third, payng $3.00.

