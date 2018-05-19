Don’t miss the ultimate foodie event, The Baltimore Sun's Secret Supper
In fifth race, Tap Daddy pulls away to win easily in the Jim Murphy Stakes at Preakness 2018

Don Markus
The Baltimore Sun

Tap Daddy went from a pre-race 12-1 longshot on turf to a 3-2 favorite on dirt to a 6 1/4-length winner in Saturday’s fifth race, the Jim Murphy Stakes.

After three horses were scratched when the 1-mile race was moved off the turf, Tap Daddy battled California Night until the backstretch.

Tap Daddy pulled away as California Night faded, paying $5.80 to win.

Taking advantage of California Night's struggle down the stretch, Three Over Dueces finished second, paying $3.20, and Takedown took third, payng $3.00.

