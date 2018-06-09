Nice day, fast track expected for Justify's Triple Crown bid at Belmont

Justify won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness by slogging through the mud after rain pounded Churchill Downs and Pimlico leading into the races.

It looks like we’ll get a chance to see if he can win the Triple Crown on a fast track in Saturday’s 150th Belmont.

The forecast throughout the day in Elmont, N.Y., home of Belmont Park, shows very little chance of rain and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Any rain should be west and south of the track, according to AccuWeather.com.

"Whereas Saturday looked showery and perhaps stormy a few days ago, dry weather and at least partial sunshine now appear to be the better bet,"AccuWeather meteorologist Kyle Elliott said on the website.

"The New York City area, including Elmont, should remain displaced well to the north and east of any rain on Saturday."

Rain throughout the week had turned Pimlico into a sea of mud, especially the infield. Stronach Group chief operating officer Tim Ritvo said despite the rain, the track had received “rave reviews” throughout the day.

Justify is undefeated at 5-0, with all of his races in 2018. He is a 4-5 morning line favorite and will face nine challengers in the Belmont. He is attempting to become the 13th Triple Crown winner.