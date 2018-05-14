Field for 2018 Preakness

With Good Magic committing to the Preakness over the weekend and Bolt d'Oro choosing not to run, it looks like an eight-horse field for the 143rd Preakness on Saturday at Pimlico.

The last eight-horse field was 2015 and Bob Baffert-trained American Pharoah won the second leg of the Triple Crowd en route to become the first Triple Crown winner since Affirmed in 1978.

Justify, the likely heavy favorite to win Saturday, is also trained by Baffert, who has brought four Derby winners to the Preakness and won with each.

