Mud bogs down Preakness 2018, as organizers offer strongest hint Triple Crown jewel could leave Pimlico

The 143th edition of the Preakness Stakes featured its biggest-ever infield stage, new and hulking “chalet” tents that offered towering views over the Pimlico Race Course track, and a winner that kept alive the chance of a Triple Crown in 2018.

Kentucky Derby winner Justify, who will now head to the Belmont Stakes with a chance of becoming the first Triple Crown winner since American Pharoah in 2015, made the most of the mud that had otherwise bogged down the day.

And not just because horses were slogging through it, and concertgoers literally swimming in it. Official attendance was down 10,000 from last year’s record crowd. The weather didn’t stop hours-long lines from forming to get into the InfieldFest.

Maryland Jockey Club officials said in their clearest terms to date that this Preakness would be one of the last at Pimlico unless the city and state step in to repair or replace a 148-year-old facility that was showing its age on a soggy Saturday. Water dripped from the roof of the grandstand onto the third-floor concourse, and Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of the company that owns the jockey club and the track, said ceiling tiles were falling.

Ritvo suggested that the Stronach Group would prefer a race at Laurel Park, but he said the company is willing to consider the options once the state has released a study exploring the economics of keeping the race at its traditional Northwest Baltimore home.

“We’re not looking to pour hundreds of millions of dollars into a facility here and continue to renovate Laurel,” Ritvo said. “I’m understanding of the city and the historical value of the race being run here. But at the same time, from a business perspective, we struggle to see why you would rebuild [Pimlico] when you have another facility [at Laurel] that you’re putting a lot of money in for day in and day out racing that actually gives a better experience.”

Justify, a chestnut colt trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Mike Smith, held off Bravazo to remain undefeated and preserve a shot at becoming the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown. The Belmont Stakes, the third and final jewel of the prestigious trio of races, is set for June 9 in Elmont, N.Y.

American Pharoah was the last horse to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown. He remains the only thoroughbred to complete the Triple Crown since a trio achieved the feat in the 1970s.

After almost a week straight of rain across the region, the weather — and the mud, and the fog that rolled in before the race — had an outsized influence on this year’s Preakness.

In the corporate village, where supermodel Chanel Iman, New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick and celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis rubbed elbows, the well-heeled were struggling to keep their shoes dry.

Over toward the concert stage — which had a new design this year to offer an experience that organizers hoped would be on par with a festival like Coachella — there was no chance of staying clean.

Christopher O’Brien showed up in a white Budweiser vest, khaki shorts and boots — and eventually acquired a thick coat of mud, too.

“We did a little wrestling,” he said. The 24-year-old Sykesville man thought about cleaning up, but then decided: What would be the point?

“I might try to buy a shirt. I don’t know. I might just wear the mud.”

Conditions notwithstanding, Elisabeth Brosnan, in town from Orlando, Fla., for her fourth Preakness, was not a fan of the infield layout. In past years, there were two stages with more acts, but this time, organizers built one massive stage to improve the concert experience — and also to allow more opportunity for infield attendees to actually watch some horse races.

“It doesn’t work out well ... trying to pack everyone into one area,” Brosnan said.

She planned to return, but with grandstand tickets next time.

”We’re not doing this again,” she said. “We’re getting fancy next year.”

Behind the grandstand glass and away from the rattling bass, Andrea Cerone and friends from around Hampton and Williamsburg, Va., brought their annual Preakness picnic inside this year. They come with a group that has grown in size to 50 people, ready with their usual spread of ham, roast beef, cheese and veggies.

As the fifth race of the day finished, they watched on TV monitors, even though the finish line was a stone's throw behind them.

“We decided to bring it inside,” Cerone said. “We make the most of it.”

That included adjusting to new rules on what could and couldn't be taken into Pimlico. They were disappointed to be charged $5 for a Coke, and to sit on blankets on the floor instead of folding chairs they’ve brought in the past.

“We used to be able to bring beverages with our food, which was more fun,” Amy Fuentes said.

Outside the track, Pimlico neighbors were selling parking spaces and grilled food, as usual. But Cory Clark decided to make the most of his grandmother's house on Winner Avenue by selling what the people needed: $5 ponchos, and, after the race, maybe some hot coffee.

“I said, hold on, I can't miss that money,” he said.

Then he shouted at a passing woman — and potential customer: “Hey miss, your hair's getting wet!”

Some wanted to attend the race, but gave up as lines to get into the infield grew into a two-hour ordeal by mid-afternoon.

Amanda Bianca, a 29-year-old from Mount Airy, arrived at 2 p.m. After barely moving up in 45 minutes, she and her wife lost their patience.

“[We] couldn’t stand in a sea of people anymore and decided to leave,” she tweeted. It would have been her wife’s first Preakness, she added.

Reisterstown resident Melissa Mazur, 23, had visited Pimlico for a summertime electronic dance music event.

On Saturday, a two-hour wait meant she missed seeing the electronic music band Odesza. But she decided to stick it out.

“I was just shocked, because I come to Moonrise at Pimlico, and it’s just as large of a crowd, if not larger, so I’m dissapointed,” she said. “I would just like them to do better, that’s all.”