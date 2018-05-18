No outside food for infielders at Preakness 2018

Infielders: Leave the outside food at home.

Grandstanders: A picnic’s OK, but no outside beverages — even if they’re unopened.

This year’s Preakness spectators face even stricter regulations on what they can bring in to Pimlico Race Course. Outside food is no longer allowed in the infield, and water bottles and sodas will be banned from all areas of the racetrack, confirmed David Joseph, the publicist for the Maryland Jockey Club.

“They’re slowly taking things away,” said Rachel Niemeyer of Crownsville, who says she will be attending the Preakness for the last time this year.

Her family has been going to the race for 15 years — since the days when patrons were even allowed to bring beer and wine to the infield. That practice ended in 2009, when the Maryland Jockey Club announced that attendees could no longer haul their own alcohol. The decision drew heavy criticism from attendees, with some predicting the ban would be the downfall of the infield and Preakness altogether.

Niemeyer said she’s also fed up with rising ticket prices. Furthermore, she recently learned she can’t park at the government training facility nearby, making it hard for her to find a safe spot to leave her car.

“The straw that broke the camel’s back was the fact that they’re no longer allowing you to bring in bottled water,” she said. In years past, she and her husband would freeze water bottles and use them to keep their picnic lunch cold during the day. They avoid buying food at Pimlico since, she said, “It’s pretty much all fried food and it’s very expensive.”

However, Joseph said, patrons can bring empty water bottles to fill up at free water fountains on-site.

Niemeyer said she made sure to read the fine print, but she imagines many other people are unaware of the new rules, adding, “I just envision this enormous pile of bottled water when they start confiscating everything.”

It will be an eight-horse field for Saturday's 143rd Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

