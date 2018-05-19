Ne-Yo, Chanel Iman among celebrities spotted at Preakness 2018

The absence of Under Armour’s typical celebrity-filled tent didn't stop the stars from showing up to the 143rd Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

Among the rich and famous attending the race were Supermodel Chanel Iman, singer Ne-Yo (who sung the National Anthem), actress Annalynne McCord (“90210” and “Nip/Tuck”), Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, “Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Ashley Darby, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis and actress/model Charlotte McKinney (“Flatliners” and “Baywatch”).

"It's my first time here," exclaimed McKinney, who dazzled in a pink Bec and Bridge strapless dress and white strappy high heels. "It's also my first time in Baltimore. I might have to change to a later flight."

Most of the celebrities congregated in a chalet built by the Stronach Group, which owns Pimlico Race Course. The massive, two-story structure offered first-rate views of the race track and was filled with plush furniture, an open bar, betting stations, widescreen televisions and decadent bites like deviled eggs with lump crab meat.

The rain didn't keep celebrity attendees from wearing stunning ensembles.

De Laurentiis wore a tangerine-colored frock with a matching hat and white strappy heels adorned with gold studs. Darby wore a pink and multicolored strapless dress with a cut out along the midsection. Her bold blue fascinator and jeweled cylindrical clutch completed the look.

Iman, sporting a baby bump, glowed in a cream and floral dress by high-end designer Zimmerman. She finished the look with a floppy hat.

McCord "Nip/Tuck" sparkled in an ethereal white strapless high-low dress with a sweetheart neckline adorned in crystals and floral appliqués by Hayley Paige.

"I'm here to watch some horses, I think," she joked.

Also in the chalet was Governor Larry Hogan, who wore a pink shirt and tan blazer combination. Hogan stayed on the top floor, a VIP area.

Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake was seated at the entrance of the structure.

"I was pleased to see the investment Stronach made," said Rawlings Blake, who wore a black-and-white Clover Canyon dress with a subtle multicolored floral print, a black-and-white fascinator by Marjae, black wedge rubber Hunter boots and a Hunter trench coat. "It's great to see Baltimore hospitality at its best."

Mayor Catherine Pugh closed out the red carpet wearing a sleeveless black-and-white-printed fit-and-flare dress by Oscar de la Renta. She carried her black-and-white Tory Burch heels while wearing boots because of the rain. She completed the look with a Christine A. Moore black-and-white bowed and feathered hat.

Also in attendance were Baltimore Ravens players Anthony Levine and CJ Mosley; Washington Redskins players Kevin Hogan, Colt McCoy and Nick Sundberg; and Jets offensive lineman Brent Qvale, according to BrandLink DC, the public relations firm representing the Stronach Group.

The chalet was situated next to a smaller, greenhouse-like structure that a security guard said was listed as "Mount Vernon Glass Chalet." The party inside remained a mystery.

"We don't know any more than that," the security guard said.

An event organizer declined to discuss who arranged the private event.