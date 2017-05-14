Preakness contender Royal Mo injured during morning workout

Royal Mo, one of 11 horses who had commited to run in Saturday's Preakness, appeared to suffer an injury to his right front leg this morning, according to reports from Pimlico Race Course.

The son of Uncle Mo — who also sired 2016 Derby champion Nyquist — was pulled up by jockey Gary Stevens during his workout. A brace was put on the leg and he was taken by van to the stables, according to Bloodhorse's Jeremy Balan.

An X-ray showed a fracture of the sesamoid bone, trainer John Shirreffs said, and Royal Mo was being taken for further examination to the University of Pennsylvania's New Bolton Center in Kennett Square.

Royal Mo, who did not run in the May 6 Kentucky Derby, arrived in Baltimore Tuesday with Derby winner Always Dreaming.

Of Royal Mo’s six career starts, just one has been “disappointing,” Shirreffs said last week. After breaking his maiden in November, the colt, owned by Jerry and Ann Moss, won a Grade III race at Santa Anita Park to begin his year.

He fell just short of being eligible for the Derby. He was 21st in points for the 20-horse field.