Always Dreaming energetic in early morning workout at Pimlico

An energetic Always Dreaming took to the Pimlico Race Course track this morning and seemed excited at first before settling down for his gallop around the track.

Under a bright sunrise with cool conditions -- about 50 degrees -- rider Nick Bush had to hold on early before Always Dreaming calmed and worked easily.

Trainer Todd Pletcher brought Always Dreaming to Pimlico on May 9 to get him acclimated to his new surroundings and Stall 40 at Pimlico Race Course, the spot traditionally reserved for the Kentucky Derby champion.

After the gallop at 6 this morning, Always Dreaming looked relaxed as he was given his bath in front of a small crowd of onlookers.

Other contenders, like Classic Empire and Gunnevera, arrived over the weekend to begin preparations for Saturday's 142 Preakness.