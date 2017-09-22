John Carroll point guard Immanuel Quickley commits to Kentucky

Decked out in a black suit and shades, John Carroll star point guard Immanuel Quickley stood before an enthusiastic crowd inside the Bel Air school’s gym Friday to announce his college destination.

After a drum roll from the school’s pep band, he revealed under his suit a Kentucky Wildcats jersey.

The 6-foot-3 five-star recruit, who is rated the country’s 10th-best prospect by Rivals.com and 12th by ESPN, made his commitment in front of family, friends, coaches, teammates and media.

He had narrowed his choices to Kentucky, Kansas and Miami. He took Maryland off his list of finalists in late August.

“It’s just good doing this at my school and just getting it done before basketball season so I can play with my guys. I’m looking forward to having a great season,” Quickley said.

The Wildcats were widely considered the favorite to land Quickley, who trained and played under coach John Calipari this summer on the U.S. FIBA Under-19 World Cup team.

“What he’s done with point guards and things of that nature, that just speaks volumes of what he can do with me in the same position,” Quickley said

At John Carroll, Quickley enjoyed a breakthrough sophomore season when he led the Patriots to the Baltimore Catholic League championship to earn All-Metro Player of the Year honors.

That season, his first as a full-time starter, he averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the BCL title game to lead the Patriots to a 51-50 win over Mount Saint Joseph.

This past season, he earned All-Metro first-team honors after averaging 23.7 points and 7.2 assists per game.