Calvert Hall to host benefit college lacrosse scrimmage featuring North Carolina, Ohio State

Calvert Hall is hosting a men's college lacrosse scrimmage featuring Ohio State and North Carolina, the reigning national champions, on Saturday with all proceeds benefiting the Michael R. Breschi Scholarship Fund.

The fund honors Michael Breschi, the late son of North Carolina coach Joe Breschi. The 3-year-old was killed in 2004 when he was hit by an SUV in his preschool parking lot in Ohio.

Bryan Kelly, the boys lacrosse coach at Calvert Hall, played with Joe Breschi at North Carolina.

The game will take place at 7 p.m. A youth lacrosse clinic, for kids from first to eight grade, will be led by both teams' coaches and players from 5 to 6 p.m. After the scrimmage, a meal and tailgate will take place with both teams.

Admission is $5 with all kids under 12 getting in free. With the post-game meal and tailgate, the cost is $20. Tickets can be purchased at the door.