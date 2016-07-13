Naptown Challenge a hit with lacrosse players, coaches

Hundreds of club lacrosse tournaments are held throughout the country during the summer and fall months. Not many can match the New Balance Lacrosse Naptown National Challenge when it comes to showcasing the championship games.

Hogan Lax and the Chesapeake Bayhawks came together to host the inaugural three-day tournament, which culminated with championships held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and televised live by Comcast Sportsnet on Wednesday night.

"There are three things we think are important about this tournament. One is the level of competition, two is playing the championships at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and three getting to play live on television," said Matt Hogan, owner of Hogan Lax. "Of all those, I think the level of competition is most important because all the teams that came to this tournament got to experience that."

Dave Cottle, president of the Chesapeake Bayhawks, was the primary architect of the Naptown National Challenge and responsible for securing Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and landing the television contract. Hogan said the Bayhawks were also instrumental in attracting numerous major sponsors.

"Coach Cottle and I were talking at the end of last summer and I told him I wanted to do a tournament that takes advantage of having Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium right here in Annapolis," Hogan said. "A few weeks later, Dave came back to me with this concept."

Hogan said the only other tournament he's heard of that comes close to producing a championship experience comparable to the Naptown National Challenge is the World Series of Youth Lacrosse. Finals of that event are held at Invesco Field and are also televised. Hogan admits he's biased, but believes Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is an even better venue than the NFL Stadium used by the Denver Broncos.

"This is the best place in the country to play lacrosse. I coached at Navy for 13 years and absolutely loved playing here. I heard from opponents who said the same thing," Hogan said. "I felt we had to take advantage of this great facility while promoting Anne Arundel County."

Keith Wieczorek coaches at St. Anthony's High on Long Island and has sent numerous players on to the Naval Academy. Wieczorek coached the Long Island Express team that lost to FCA of Baltimore, 10-4, in the 2020 final on Wednesday night.

"Obviously, you feel the honor and respect for the Naval Academy by playing in this facility. To stand on the field of this stadium and hear the national anthem is something special," Wieczorek said. "It's been a great tournament, top shelf in all respects. I applaud Matt Hogan and Dave Cottle for putting this together."

Hogan Lax had only 16 slots in each of the three age brackets (2020, 2019 and 2018) and specifically invited some of the top teams in the country. This tourney was different from most as it moved into elimination format after the opening day.

Action got underway Monday with preliminary games at Annapolis High, South River High and Kent Island High. A total of 16 fields were utilized at the three locations with Hogan Lax needing a staff of 60 to oversee operations.

Tournament officials seeded all the teams following the first day of games. Seeds were announced at three separate banquets held on Monday night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium with Division I head coaches John Danowski (Duke), John Tillman (Maryland) and Dave Pietramala (Johns Hopkins) serving as guest speakers.

It was win or go home from there on out with the semifinals held on Tuesday night. Winners earned the right to play at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in championship games that were televised by CSN Mid-Atlantic with Evan Washburn (play-by-play) and Quint Kessenich (color commentary) calling the action.

"Overall, the tournament has been fantastic. Feedback from coaches, players and parents has been outstanding. Everything has been very positive about the format — from the time between games to the length of games," Hogan said. "By far the thing that everyone was most impressed with and happiest about was the level of competition from game to game. That's what they came here for — to play the best of the best."

Hogan Lax also runs the Annapolis Hawks club program, which served as de facto host of the Naptown National Challenge. Considering the caliber of competition, it was noteworthy the Hawks advanced to the finals of the 2018 and 2019 divisions.

"Our teams played excellent this week. I wouldn't say I'm surprised, but I'm very, very pleased for our club," said Hogan, noting the 2020 Hawks reached the semis. "I thought our players rose to the occasion and played extremely well. It shows the hard work our players and coaches have put in has paid off."

Hogan personally coached the Hawks 2019 squad along with Brian Burlace and Tim Troutner. Players from a wide assortment of public and private schools in Anne Arundel County comprise the squad, which fell 7-5 to 91NY in Wednesday night's final.

"I'm really proud of the kids. They've worked hard and improved over the course of the summer. To be able to reach the championship of a tournament of this caliber is a great accomplishment for them," Burlace said.

Burlace, who played at St. Mary's High and Maryland, said the local youngsters wanted to show well at the Naptown National Challenge.

"I think these kids are proud of their hometown and wanted to be able to represent Annapolis and Anne Arundel County on this stage," he said. "They wanted to let some of these strong out-of-state teams know they were going to come here and get a battle."

"It was really cool to play in a stadium I've grown up around. I've been coming to games here all my life so to be able to play on that field was a great experience," said midfielder Thomas Bullen, who scored two goals for the Hawks.

Organizers touted the New Balance Lacrosse Naptown National Challenge as a recruiting showcase and Hogan said approximately 75 Division I, II and III coaches were in attendance over the course of three days. Loyola head coach Charley Toomey and Johns Hopkins head coach Dave Pietramala sat side-by-side in the stands on Wednesday evening.

"What we've had an opportunity to do at this tournament is see good teams play good teams. This game right here is two of the better 2020 teams in the country on the same field together so it's a great display of talent," Toomey said.

Toomey, who operates a club tournament known as Uplax along with Maryland head coach John Tillman, said playing at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium gives the high school players something to shoot for.