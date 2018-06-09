When football teams refuse to play an inner-city powerhouse like St. Frances, is it safety, or bias?

Miller said the injury did not prompt the discussion of safety that’s happening now. “Bones are bones,” he said. “We bleed like they bleed. “When our player got paralyzed, there was no talk of ‘Let’s dial down and show concern for SFA.’” St. Frances athletic director Nick Myles and football co-coach Henry Russell on Monday addressed concerns about safety and other issues expressed by officials of two Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference schools last week when they announced that they would not play St. Frances... Miller said the whole experience has been “eye opening.” “You try really hard to do well, and then when you do, this happens,” he said. “There comes a time when you have to open your eyes and realize there’s something a little deeper than football here.” The controversy began last month, when first Mount St. Joseph and then Calvert Hall said they would not play the Panthers this fall. They joined Loyola Blakefield, which withdrew its football team from the seven-team MIAA A conference in January, saying it was no longer competitive at that level. Then McDonogh dropped St. Frances, citing safety concerns, followed by Archbishop Spalding, which said the decision was based solely on “logistical reasons.” That left Gilman. But before it announced its intentions, St. Frances announced it would play a national schedule. At the center of all this is Poggi, who led Gilman to 13 conference titles in 19 seasons before moving to St. Frances last year. There was no talk of dropping Gilman when it was running up similar margins against the rest of the conference. Kaye Whitehead teaches communications and African & American Studies at Loyola University Maryland. Her two sons attend Gilman, but don’t play football for the prep school. “When Gilman dominated, those same schools played,” she said. “None of them had a problem with Gilman’s dominance. “Coach Poggi hasn’t changed. What’s changed? The students who play for him.” Poggi, a hedge fund manager, bankrolled the Panthers football team prior to his taking over as coach last fall along with many of his Gilman assistants. He pays for dozens of scholarships at St. Frances, recruiting kids from both in and out of the area, most of whom otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend a private school or play at an elite level. Sister John Francis Schilling, president emerita of St. Frances Academy, said she’s seen this kind of reaction before — when the school’s boys and girls basketball programs began achieving success. “There’s so many examples of teams that were dominant for a certain period of time and nothing like this has ever happened,” she said. “So when you look at it, then you say, ‘What’s different about us?’ “There’s only one thing that stands out and that’s racism,” she said. “I hate to say it, but I can’t put any other reason on it. And we’ve only been dominant for two years. We haven’t even gotten to a dynasty stage.” Schilling was instrumental in starting St. Frances’ football program. After struggling in its early years, it won back-to-back championships in the lower-tier MIAA C Conference in 2011 and 2012. “The whole history of the football program when I started it 10 years ago, it was to keep boys engaged because they were being recruited for the gangs at the corner of Greenmount and Eager,” she said. “My idea was basketball’s fine, but you can only have 12 kids. With football, you can have as many as you want, and I felt like the boys needed that community sense.” “It was not about winning championships. … I just wanted them to be committed to something that would help them. If they ever got good enough to win a scholarship, great. But that was not the plan.” Officials said the players have done well academically, some receiving college scholarships. Co-head coach Henry Russell said all 19 seniors on last fall’s roster graduated. Several parents and supporters of the other schools declined to speak on the record. One told The Baltimore Sun that even refuting the accusation of racism keeps the accusation alive. One woman, who said her son suffered a concussion in a game against St. Frances, said she did not believe racism was behind the decision but simply that the Panthers play at a different and to her eyes more dangerous level. The mother, who is African-American, said that her son’s school has many black players and coaches. Cook, the McDonogh coach and former player, said he wished the other schools had not been so quick to react to St. Frances’ still-new success. “I love McDonogh to death, but I’m just upset that they didn’t even give [St. Frances] a couple more years to see how it would play out, because they’ve only been this dominant for two years now,” he said. “I guess I’m just a little sad about that, because I know the kids [at McDonogh]. I coached them. They love football. They want to compete. Who else better to compete against than one of the best teams in the country?” Cook said he doesn’t think St. Frances’ superiority caused the two broken bones McDonogh players sustained in last season’s 28-0 regular-season loss. Injuries just happen in football, he said. And he doesn’t see racism, at least among the players. “When I was playing at McDonogh, I’m pretty sure I was the only white kid on the defense at the time, so race has nothing to do with it, not at all,” he said. “It’s probably parents complaining that they’re too physical, they’re playing football too hard — which is how you’re supposed to play football.” Former St. Frances quarterback Quantaye Battle said he and his teammates formed strong friendships with other players in the MIAA. He also said he heard racial slurs and insults from the stands from the start. During his first game, he said, he heard spectators say “these black kids don’t belong in this conference.” Battle, 23, was recruited from Edmondson-Westside High School to join the Panthers in 2013, its first year in the MIAA A Conference, by coaches who “promised I would be a better man and go to college for free.” He said the experience changed his life. It was only after he graduated, with a scholarship to play at Virginia Union University, that St. Frances began its ascent — the Panthers were ranked No. 4 in USA Today’s Super 25 after their 13-0 season in 2017, and some local coaches expect them to reach the top spot in the country next season. Dominant teams elsewhere in the country have had similar difficulty finding local opponents willing to risk a thrashing, on the scoreboard or on the field. Archbishop Thomas Murphy High School in Everett, Washington, beat its first three opponents in 2016 by a combined score of 170-0, prompting five teams to forfeit their games. As with St. Frances’ opponents, the teams cited safety issues. Archbishop Murphy’s Cascade Conference voted in December to disband. Then five of its seven teams formed a new league without the powerhouse. Officials said they wanted to play schools of their own size and competitive level. Archbishop Murphy’s football team will compete in a different conference.

While football is undeniably a risky sport, boosters say the growing awareness of its long-term harms has led to safer conditions. Football still poses the greatest risk of injury of all high school sports, an annual national survey has found. The most recent National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance found a rate of almost 12 injuries for every 1,000 athletes competing in games. That compares to just over 4 injuries per 1,000 athletes competing in all of the nine sports surveyed. Rates are generally lower for injuries during practices. The alarm over concussions and hits to the head, in particular, have contributed to a drop in kids playing high school football. The National Federation of High School Associations reported a 2.3 percent drop in participation last year, continuing a trend of several years. Some schools, including Centennial High in Howard County, have disbanded their football teams, some citing safety. It remains the most popular high school sport for boys in the United States. Elite high school players are increasingly achieving imposing college- and pro-level sizes. A review of the 2017 MIAA A Conference football rosters shows St. Frances had more large players than most of its opponents. (Spalding does not list player weights.) The Panthers listed six players at more than 300 pounds. Calvert Hall had three such players; Mount St. Joseph and Gilman had one each. It’s unclear whether the risk of injury increases when players are different sizes, because so many other factors — skills, experience, and coaching, for example — come into play. A study published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine three years ago found no difference in injury rates between youth football leagues that were organized by age only and those that factored in the weight of the players. Stephen Marshall, one of the authors of the study, said many factors go into each tackle and hit on the football field. Players size each other up and decide whether to try going through or around one another. “When your opponent is bigger than you, you try to avoid getting hit by them,” said Marshall, an epidemiologist and director of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill Injury Prevention Research Center. “It’s plausible,” he added, “that there might be very similar injury rates between players who are the same size and speed and players that are very different sizes and speeds.” School officials have been working to ease the turmoil. Turner told The Sun that he hopes the public debate will lead to “constructive dialogue” and an appreciation of what St. Frances — the nation’s oldest continually operating predominantly black Catholic high school — is all about. “Unfortunately, we hear but we don’t listen,” he said. “I’m more than willing to listen, and I hope people are willing to do the same thing.” “We have been misunderstood many times before. It’s never risen to the level where it got media attention, but one thing that has always solved it across the board for 10 years is when someone comes to our school, meets our kids, talks to our faculty, learns our history, they always walk away with a better understanding. “I’ve never had anyone walk out of this building as angry about an issue as when they walked in.” jean.marbella@baltsun.com twitter.com/jean_marbella