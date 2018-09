Some games scheduled for this weekend are being shifted to get ahead of the potential effects of Hurricane Florence.

This list will be updated as necessary.

Football

Thursday, Sept. 13

Milford Mill at Randallstown, 4 p.m. (from Friday)

Lewis at Fort Hill, 5 p.m. (from Friday)

Patterson Mill at FS Key, 6 p.m. (from Friday)

Patapsco at Perry Hall, 6:30 p.m. (from Friday)

Friday, Sept. 14

Hammond at Marriotts Ridge, 4 p.m. (from 7)

John Carroll at Bel Air, 7 p.m. (from Saturday)

