Area's first snow postpones most high school sports scheduled for Saturday

Winter has arrived with snow in the area, canceling or postponing most of the athletic events scheduled for Saturday.

All school activities in Baltimore, Carroll, Howard and Anne Arundel counties have been postponed along with some athletic events in Baltimore City.

At Lake Clifton, the annual Baltimore vs. D.C. Challenge — a boys basketball showcase featuring four games — has been postponed with no makeup date set.

At the 3rd annual Shirts vs. Skins Classic at Coppin State, two of Saturday’s games have been canceled, with the schedule being altered. The girls game between Mount Carmel and Poly, originally set for 12:45 p.m. and the boys game — Mount Carmel vs. Dulaney set for 7 p.m. — have been canceled. Three games tentatively remain on the slate with basketball set to begin at 11 or 11:30 a.m.

