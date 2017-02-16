Seton Keough falls to No. 1 St. Frances in semifinals of its last IAAM tournament

Facing a Seton Keough team running on a lot of emotion in its final Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference tournament Thursday, No. 1 St. Frances wanted to take control early.

All-Metro guard Nia Clouden, fresh off hitting the buzzer-beating shot to win Saturday's overtime game against National Christian Academy, provided the spark — but much earlier this time — to set the tone for the host Panthers' 62-45 victory.

For four minutes, the teams went back and forth to a 6-6 stalemate before Clouden banked in a short jumper and hit a 3-pointer. She kept the momentum rolling by batting the ball away from the Gators after the next inbounds pass, hitting the floor to grab the ball and feeding Angel Reese for a driving layup with two minutes left in the first quarter.

"That was a game-changing play, especially after a little time when we were finding it hard to score," Panthers All-Metro forward Mia Davis said. "Then when Nia hit the shot and forced the turnover, that picked up everybody's pace. Everybody got excited and we just changed the game from there."

Davis then hit a follow shot, Clouden fed Kierra Jackson for a short jumper and the Panthers led 17-6 with 1:03 to go in the first quarter.

Gators senior Kayla Bacon, who finished with 22 points, agreed the turnover that kept the run going was a demoralizing play for her team.

"I think we just kind of lost hope a little," Bacon said. "We saw what the score was and we realized we were down by a little more than we expected, so I think we just kind of let go. In those little moments that we did let go, they capitalized and scored on almost every possession that they had. ... We had to fight harder to come back and as you can see, a little minute can really cost us the game, which is tough. But we came back. We fought hard."

The defending champion Panthers (26-0) advance to the A Conference title game Sunday at 6 p.m. at Stevenson University, where they will meet No. 2 McDonogh (24-2) in a rematch of last year's 58-46 Panthers' victory. The Eagles defeated No. 4 Roland Park, 63-49, in Thursday's other semifinal.

At St. Frances, Clouden led the balanced Panthers scoring with 17 points while Reese added 13 and Davis had 12. Starters Jatarrikah Settle and Mikiara Carroll combined for six points and the bench — Jackson, Delicia Pinnick and Morgan Hinton — added 14. The Gators had no points from the bench.

St. Frances ran its lead as high as 18 late in the second quarter before the Gators (14-11) started to chip away at it, cutting it to 12 on Bacon's follow shot to end the first half.

In the third quarter, Sydney Mitchell (11 points) hit three 3-pointers and her last one brought Seton Keough within 45-39 with 17 seconds left in the quarter. St. Frances, however, answered with Pinnick's 3-pointer with two seconds to go.

Seconds into the fourth quarter, Mitchell had to leave the game after a player fell on her and she suffered an injury to a shin. When play resumed, Pinnick hit another 3-pointer, Carroll slipped in a layup and then Davis, Reese and Jackson dominated inside the rest of the way.

"Once Syd got hurt, that kind of took some air out of them," Seton Keough coach Stephanie Gilmore said. "We were trying to push through, but I think that deflated them. That's when I pulled them a little closer together and said, 'OK, come on. We've got to refocus,' and sometimes that's very hard to do."

Although they're out of the IAAM tournament, the Gators' season will continue in the Bishop Walsh Girls Invitational Tournament in Cumberland from March 2-4. The Panthers and McDonogh will also make the trip. All three teams are past champions.

While the Gators had hoped to finish their final season before the school closes with a third A Conference championship to go with their 2000 and 2009 titles, they look forward to extending their season at the Bishop Walsh tournament. Defending champion Riverdale Baptist, Good Counsel, Elizabeth Seton, Mount Carmel and the host team round out the eight-team field.

Gilmore said the trip and the competition will be a great way to close the storied program that began when Archbishop Keough and Seton high schools merged in 1988.

"Especially with the school closing, it's really important to go," she said. "It gives them an opportunity to bond. It's one thing if you see everybody in school every day, but you get to know them, you get to truly have friendships when you get a chance to go away and you're a roommate and not just a classmate or a teammate. There's a different experience there and those are the times that kids never forget."

SK--Addison 4, Bacon 22, Mitchell 11, Lewis 5, Smith 3. Totals 19 4-9 45.

SF--Carroll 2, Davis 12, Settle 4, Reese 13, Jackson 6, Clouden 17, Pinnick 6, Hinton 2. Totals 25 7-14 62. Half: SF, 34-22.

