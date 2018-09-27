Ravens RISE football showdown Week 5: Patterson Mill at North East

Who: Patterson Mill (0-4) at North East (2-2)

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Records: The showdown travels to Cecil County this week where North East aims for its second straight win in the series, after beating the Huskies, 42-13, last season. Before that the Huskies had won seven straight times. The Indians are coming off an 8-3 loss to Joppatowne while Patterson Mill fell to Harford Tech, 48-0, last week. Both teams are looking for their first win in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division.

What the Showdown means to the school and community: Patterson Mill athletic director Jason Bellamy said, “The Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown has provided us with unity throughout the community and created a family atmosphere here at the school. We appreciate all that the Ravens do in the community.”

Showdown skinny: Each week of the high school football regular season, fans will vote for an area high school football matchup to be featured by the Ravens and The Baltimore Sun. The selected game each week will receive visits from the Ravens mascot, Poe, and a few Ravens cheerleaders (subject to availability), and the school’s stadium will be outfitted with Ravens banners and flags. In addition, $1,500 will be donated to each participating school’s athletic department with each team receiving T-shirts to commemorate their experience playing in the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown. A new poll is posted on baltimoresun.com each Wednesday at 9 a.m. and closes the following Tuesday at 5 p.m. To vote for the Week 6 showdown in Baltimore City, click here.

CAPTION Woodlawn football defeated New Town 16-6 in a statement win Thursday. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) Woodlawn football defeated New Town 16-6 in a statement win Thursday. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Eastern Tech's Dillon Nesteruk and Ahmed Abd-Elazem talk about beating Perry Hall in boys soccer. (Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun video) Eastern Tech's Dillon Nesteruk and Ahmed Abd-Elazem talk about beating Perry Hall in boys soccer. (Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun video)

katherine.dunn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/kdunnsun