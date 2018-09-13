Ravens RISE football showdown Week 3: Reservoir at Atholton

Who: Reservoir vs. Atholton

Where: Atholton

Records: Atholton (0-2) is coming off a 29-20 loss to Wilde Lake in which Melvin Brown ran for two touchdowns. Reservoir (1-1) held on for a 15-9 win over River Hill as Marcus Pendleton ran for 171 yards including touchdown runs of 80 and 70 yards.

Showdown skinny: Each week of the high school football regular season, fans will vote for an area high school football matchup to be featured by the Ravens and The Baltimore Sun. The selected game each week will receive visits from the Ravens mascot, Poe, and a few Ravens cheerleaders (subject to availability), and the school’s stadium will be outfitted with Ravens banners and flags. In addition, $1,500 will be donated to each participating school’s athletic department with each team receiving T-shirts to commemorate their experience playing in the Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown. A new poll is posted on baltimoresun.com each week on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. and closes the following Tuesday at 5 p.m. To vote for the Week 4 showdown in Baltimore County, click here.

