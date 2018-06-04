McDonogh becomes fourth MIAA team to say it won't play St. Frances football in 2018

McDonogh has become the fourth Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference football team to drop St. Frances from its 2018 schedule.

Co-athletic directors Mickey Deegan and Matt MacMullan sent a letter to “McDonogh Football Families” Monday night announcing their decision. They join officials at Mount Saint Joseph and Calvert Hall, who announced last week that they wouldn’t play the No. 1 Panthers, the two-time A Conference champions who were ranked No. 4 in USA Today’s Super 25 last season. Loyola Blakefield withdrew its football team from the MIAA in January.

“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our highest priority, and after careful consideration, our administrators and coaches believe this is the best decision for our players,” Deegan and MacMullan said in the letter.

Reached at the annual MIAA athletic directors conference that Deegan and MacMullan are attending on the Eastern Shore through Wednesday, Deegan said they had “no extra comment.”

Mount Saint Joseph and Calvert Hall officials both cited safety concerns in their statements announcing their decisions.

In last year’s McDonogh-St. Frances regular-season meeting, two Eagles suffered broken bones and another had a stress fracture exacerbated during the game. Former McDonogh coach Dom Damico, who stepped down in April after 24 years leading the program, said the Panthers were just “bigger, stronger, faster, better.”

“It’s like a college team versus a high school team,” he went on to say after that 28-0 St. Frances win. “We’re not deep enough or strong enough to play them. That’s just a different breed of football. … They’re playing at the national level trying to win a national championship. We’re trying to make the playoffs in the A Conference. It’s a different approach, but they’re a great team.”

Appearing Monday morning on WJZ (105.7 FM), St. Frances athletic director Nick Myles and football co-coach Henry Russell disputed their opponents’ safety concerns.

“Football, it’s a violent sport, so you know kids get injured,” Myles said. “We get kids that get injured. Other teams get kids that get injured. But it’s no different from any kid that’s playing football anywhere else. It hasn’t been documented that if you play St. Frances, you’re going to get more injuries than normal.”

Loyola officials also cited safety in their decision to withdraw temporarily from the MIAA, but they did not specifically mention St. Frances, which defeated the Dons, 65-0, last fall. Loyola lost to every A Conference opponent last fall, and only one game was closer than 18 points.

Athletic directors of the two remaining A Conference programs, Gilman and Archbishop Spalding, said they would make their decisions after this week’s conference.

