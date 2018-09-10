Investigation continues into skirmish after Mervo-William Penn football game in Delaware

Mervo principal Jada Langston said an investigation is ongoing into an incident that happened after a Mervo football game at William Penn High School in New Castle, Del., on Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement on the Facebook page of the Colonial School District, which includes William Penn, a fight broke out after the game ended when Mervo players allegedly confronted two Penn fans as they all were leaving the stadium.

The statement alleged that Mervo players were taunting Penn players after the Mustangs took a 14-7 lead on an interception in the end zone with a few seconds left in the game. It also said that Mervo coach Patrick Nixon was ejected “in the last minute for entering the field of play and yelling at the officials.”

Nixon, who is also the school’s athletic director, was not made available for comment Monday.

Langston said, “We are currently working with the Baltimore City schools athletics department and the Merganthaler administration department to get further clarity in the investigation about this incident that happened over the weekend. Once I know anything else, yes, we will share.”

Tiffany Byrd, coordinator of athletics for the city schools, said they hope to know more later this week.

“I have requested an officials’ report from Saturday’s contest but have not yet received it,” Byrd said in an email Monday evening. “I have also heard conflicting reports and hope to have more information in the next few days. I do not want to speculate what will happen until we have had time to review the information.”

Penn coach Matt Sobol told The News Journal in New Castle that tensions ran high throughout the game, the season opener for his team. There were 37 penalties called on the two teams, he said, and two Penn players were ejected and four Mustangs, as well as Nixon.

The game was the second in a home-and-home series that began last year without incident at Mervo. The Mustangs (2-0) won both meetings.

At the end of Saturday’s game, Mervo players heading to the locker room had to cross paths with Penn fans heading to the parking lot.

The Colonial School District statement said, “Two William Penn students exiting the game, were immediately confronted by a few members of the opposing team. Suddenly, more Mergenthaler football players engaged in confrontation with the two William Penn students.”

Colonials players were not involved in the incident. Sobol had moved them to the far end of the field.

“Their team was really making some obscene gestures at us, our sideline and our stands,” Sobol told The News Journal.

Video on The News Journal web site, taken from the parking lot, shows that there was a skirmish, but it’s taken from too far away to see details.

Police were called but there were no injuries and no arrests.

