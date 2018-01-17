After 177 straight wins, Chris Robinson out as McDonogh girls lacrosse coach

Chris Robinson, who led McDonogh’s girls lacrosse team to national prominence with a 177-game winning streak, is no longer the Eagles coach.

His departure, first reported by IL Women, was confirmed in a letter obtained by The Baltimore Sun that was sent to “girls lacrosse families” by school officials Wednesday.

The letter states “that Chris Robinson is no longer teaching and coaching at McDonogh School. His last day was yesterday. We are grateful for his contributions to the program during the past 14 years and wish him well.”

No reason was given for his departure.

Robinson, The Sun’s All-Metro Coach of the Year in 2016, began his career at Mount Hebron. He had a record of 341-18-1 during his 18 years as a high school head coach.

The Eagles have won nine straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championships and haven’t lost a game since 2009. They’ve been ranked No. 1 in the country for eight straight years.

The letter said assistant coach Nancy Love would take over the program on an interim basis while a national search is conducted for a new coach.

katherine.dunn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/kdunnsun