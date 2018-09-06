McDonogh to retire late Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair's jersey

McDonogh will retire Jordan McNair’s No. 70 jersey during a ceremony before the Eagles’ Sept. 14 game against Malvern Prep (Pa.).

McNair, an offensive lineman at Maryland, suffered heatstroke during a Terps conditioning test May 29 and died 15 days later. A two-time All-Metro player for the Eagles, he graduated from McDonogh in 2017.

“As a school community, Jordan McNair was one of our own, a special student whose life impacted everyone he met during his four years here,” McDonogh co-athletic director Mickey Deegan said.

“He was an important part of our football program during those years when we were very successful. His strength and stature on the line just matched the largess of his heart, so we don’t want to forget. In life, you never want to forget someone and this is our small way of honoring him by celebrating his life and his legacy.”

The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. just before kickoff, she said. McNair’s parents will be presented with the orange No. 70 home jersey he wore during his Eagles career.

McNair’s grey away jersey will be displayed in McDonogh’s Rollins-Luetkemeyer Athletic Center, Deegan said, “as a daily reminder when you walk down the hallways that Jordan’s spirit is still with us.”

The Eagles will wear No. 70 stickers on their helmets this season to honor McNair’s legacy as one of the best offensive linemen in their history.

