Taylor Cummings named McDonogh girls lacrosse coach

After a year as an assistant coach at McDonogh, Taylor Cummings has been named the Eagles’ girls lacrosse head coach.

Cummings, who played at McDonogh and went on to win three Tewaaraton Awards at Maryland, said in January that she jumped at the chance to be an Eagles assistant this past season.

To McDonogh officials, she was the obvious choice for the job when interim coach Nancy Love decided to step away.

“Taylor has a presence that is palpable,” McDonogh co-athletic director Mickey Deegan said. “She knows what she’s doing. She has the respect of the girls on the team. They look up to her. She’s very knowledgeable about the game and passionate. She has an eye for the game and how to make adjustments and she commands. We want somebody that has that confidence to lead a varsity program like what we have here at McDonogh.”

Deegan said the search committee voted unanimously for Cummings.

Her appointment was announced in a letter sent to McDonogh girls lacrosse families Tuesday afternoon and when the team met, Deegan said, there was a roar of approval from the approximately 50 girls in the room.

Love, who had been an assistant coach for 13 years, took over the program on an interim basis after Chris Robinson left in January. She took over a program with 177 straight wins and guided it through plenty of uncertainty to reach the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference final, escaping a few close calls along the way. Their loss to Notre Dame Prep in the title game ended the streak at 198.

In the letter Tuesday, Deegan and co-athletic director Matt Mullan thanked Love for providing the bridge the Eagles needed this past season.

“We will be forever grateful to Nancy for her time, expertise, and love for the team. We know the girls will always remember how she made them feel — valued, important, and proud to be a part of a special legacy,” they wrote.

Cummings, who will begin teaching physical education at the Owings Mills school in the fall, will retain assistant coaches Mary Beth Todd, who also played for the Eagles and at Delaware, and Eva Winiarski, who played at Drexel. Todd is also head of the McDonogh physical education department and Winiarski teached in the middle school.

As a midfielder at McDonogh, Cummings was a two-time All-Metro Player of the Year and a two-time Baltimore Sun Female Athlete of the Year. A 2012 graduate, she led the Eagles to the first four of their nine straight IAAM A Conference championships.

She led Maryland to two national championships and played for the U.S. team that won the World Cup last summer.

An Under Armour sponsored athlete, she runs her own business, Taylor Cummings Lacrosse, conducting clinics around the country. She is also regional director for the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League Futures.

