McDonogh's girls lacrosse winning streak ends at 198 with loss to Notre Dame Prep in IAAM final

McDonogh’s girls lacrosse winning streak will go down in the national high school record books at 198 games.

The No. 1 Eagles’ nine-year run without a loss ended Friday night when No. 2 Notre Dame Prep claimed the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship with a 10-8 win at US Lacrosse’s Tierney Field in Sparks.

The Blazers (17-4) avenged last year’s title-game loss to the Eagles (21-1) and won their first A Conference title since 2003.

Against the team that had been ranked No. 1 for nine years in every major national poll, the Blazers dominated possession, pressured every Eagle with the ball and took advantage of McDonogh’s turnovers.

The Eagles looked uncharacteristically off kilter as the Blazers took a 2-0 lead and barely allowed McDonoght to possess the ball through much of the first half. Notre Dame Prep’s defense and big edge in possession caused a lot of that.

Maddie Jenner, who controlled 14 draws in last year’s title game, won just one in the first half and three in the game. McDonogh finished with just a 10-9 edge in draw controls.

The Blazers scored off three McDonogh turnovers in the first half as the Eagles threw the ball away several times on the attacking end while NDP took much better care of the ball. Only four saves from Eagles goalie Julia Cooper kept the game as close as it was.

After Cooper’s final save of the half, Jenner finished off a transition goal as time expired to bring McDonogh within 6-4 at the break.

Despite another turnover early in the first half, the Eagles’ Emma Tilson cut the lead to 6-5 with a free-position goal.

The teams traded two-goal spurts before Brooke Barger raced down the middle to give the Blazers a 9-7 lead with 7:56 to go.

After Julia Hoffman scored on a free position, Barger converted another Eagles turnover to put the Blazers ahead, 10-8.

On April 30, the Blazers came close to ending the streak, pushing McDonogh into overtime before Hoffman scored the game-winner on a free position for an 11-10 victory. They were one of only two teams to score in double figures this season against the Eagles, who won every other game by at least four goals.

The Blazers had already avenged a one-goal loss in Wednesday’s semifinals. Seeded third for the tournament, they beat second-seeded Glenelg Country, 7-5, with Hannah Mardiney contributing three goals and two assists. Glenelg Country won, 10-9, on March 13 in the A Conference opener for both teams.

Browse Varsity sports photos from the 2018 spring season.

This was the first win for the Blazers over McDonogh since the streak began in April 2009. They had lost 17 straight times in the series — including seven in the playoffs — before pulling off the biggest upset in high school girls lacrosse in years.

The Eagles, who have been No. 1 in the country for nine years, had not lost since April 11, 2009, when they fell to Canandaigua (N.Y.). Their last loss to a Maryland team came in the 2008 A Conference final against John Carroll.

Since McDonogh’s streak began, 43 opponents from nine states, Washington, D.C., and Ontario, Canada, have taken their shots at ending the Eagles’ run.

The streak falls 20 games shy of what is believed to be the national record for any high school team without an individual component such as tennis or gymnastics. Baskin (La.) won 218 straight girls basketball games from 1947 to 1953.

Still, McDonogh coach Nancy Love believes the Eagles should have a party to celebrate the streak, something she never talked about during the season.

It began with a win over Winters Mill on April 13, 2009. On April 17, 2014, it grew to 104, surpassing Mount Hebron’s previous national record of 103 set in 2007. Two days later, the Eagles boosted that to 105, breaking the 104-game unbeaten streak set by Loch Raven in 1982.

Love, who assisted Chris Robinson through all the years of the streak until he stepped down earlier this year, believes the loss takes nothing away from the Eagles’ accomplishment.

“I say let’s have a huge party and celebrate what this was,” she said. “Hats off to Chris Robinson. Bring everybody back who’s been a part of this. Let’s have a huge celebration and find joy and happiness in what this has been instead of fearing it and being worried and anxious.”

2Notre Dame Prep 10, 1McDonogh 8

Goals: NDP—Curry 2, Mossman 2, Regan, Mardiney, Cooper, Halleron; M—Hoffman 3, Jenner 2, Pearre, Tilson, March. Assists: NDP—Barger, Mardiney. M—Pearre. Saves: NDP—Stamas 5; M—Cooper 7.Half: NDP, 6-4.

McDonogh's Abbie Wilhelm and Blair Pearre talk about the No. 1 Eagles' 197th straight win and advancing to the IAAM A Conference championship. Post-game prayer to honor City's Ray Glasgow III at the Mervo-City boys lacrosse game in the Baltimore City Division A Championship Monday night at Poly.

