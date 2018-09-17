Baltimore-area varsity football: How the Top 15 fared in Week 3

Despite the continued rain, all teams in The Baltimore Sun’s Top 15 completed their games for the first time this season. All but two teams posted victories and 10 remain undefeated.

Here’s a look at this week’s results in the Top 15.

1. St. Frances (1-0) This week: Idle. Next: At Lee, Fla., Thurs.

2. Archbishop Spalding (1-0) This week: Def. Bishop Moore, Fla., 41-18. Next: At Archbishop Wood, Pa., Sat.

3. Calvert Hall (4-0) This week: Def. Riverdale Baptist, 23-13. Next: Vs. Concordia Prep, Fri.

4. Mount Saint Joseph (3-1) This week: Def. Silver Oak, 48-6. Next: Vs. Gilman, Sat.

5. Broadneck (3-0) This week: Def. Severna Park, 34-17. Next: Vs. No. 13 Arundel, Fri.

6. Dunbar (2-0) This week: Def. City, 46-0. Next: At No. 11 Mervo, Fri.

7. Milford Mill (3-0) This week: Def. Randallstown, 50-0; Next: Vs. Perry Hall, Fri.

Browse photos from the 2018 fall high school sports season in the Baltimore area.

8. Glenelg (3-0) This week: Def. Oakland Mills, 49-12. Next: Vs. Reservoir, Fri.

9. Westminster (2-1) This week: Lost to Linganore, 48-7. Next: At Manchester Valley, Fri.

10. McDonogh (1-2) This week: Lost to Malvern Prep, Pa., 19-3. Next: Vs. National Christian, Fri.

11. Mervo (3-0) This week: Def. Poly, 36-0. Next: Vs. No. 6 Dunbar, Fri.

12. Liberty (3-0) This week: Def. Williamsport, 38-20. Next: At Winters Mill, Fri.

13. Arundel (3-0) This week: Def. South River, 42-20. Next: At No. 5 Broadneck, Fri.

14. Howard (2-1) This week: Def. Mount Hebron, 42-0; Next: Vs. Marriotts Ridge, Fri.

15. Edgewood (2-1). This week: Def. Joppatowne, 29-12. Next: At C. Milton Wright, Sat.

CAPTION Woodlawn football defeated New Town 16-6 in a statement win Thursday. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) Woodlawn football defeated New Town 16-6 in a statement win Thursday. (Katherine Dunn, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Eastern Tech's Dillon Nesteruk and Ahmed Abd-Elazem talk about beating Perry Hall in boys soccer. (Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun video) Eastern Tech's Dillon Nesteruk and Ahmed Abd-Elazem talk about beating Perry Hall in boys soccer. (Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun video)

katherine.dunn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/kdunnsun