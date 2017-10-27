Daryl Wade suspended as City football coach; assistant to take over

Daryl Wade has been suspended from coaching the City football team after being charged earlier this week in an alleged bribery plot in his job as a supervisor in the Baltimore Department of Transportation.

Wade will not coach the Knights as they host Douglass in a Baltimore City Division I game this afternoon, city schools spokeswoman Edie House Foster said.

She said assistant coach Michael Hamilton will take over the team, which is just a week away from the 129th meeting with Poly at M&T Bank Stadium.

Wade, 50, is charged with taking $5,000 from an FBI informant in return for making $17,000 worth of fines imposed on the informant’s company go away. He has worked for the city since 1988.

He is the son of Bob Wade, former Dunbar and Maryland basketball coach and former longtime supervisor of athletics for Baltimore City Public Schools.

Daryl Wade, a graduate of Dunbar where he played basketball and football, has been the head coach of City’s football and boys basketball teams. He took over the basketball program in 2011. Three years later, he guided the Knights to the state Class 3A championship and a 27-0 record, following in the footsteps of his father, who coached the Poets to four undefeated seasons.

He was also an assistant football coach at City and, two years ago, took over that program too when George Petrides retired after 40 years. Under Wade, the Knights have had one winning season – 6-4 in 2016 – but have not made the playoffs.

On Nov. 4, the Knights (3-4) are scheduled to play Poly at M&T Bank Stadium in the Baltimore area’s oldest football rivalry. The Knights have won five straight games against the Engineers.

Baltimore Sun reporter Ian Duncan contributed to this article.

