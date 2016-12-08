Mistakes doom Franklin football in 14-12 state final loss to Damascus

Franklin's defense did its part to hold down high-scoring Damascus, but too many mistakes doomed the No. 4 Indians in the Class 3A state football championship Thursday night.

The Indians aimed for a storybook ending to a season that began with just four returning starters — all on defense — but five turnovers, costly penalties and a blocked field-goal attempt kept them from catching Damascus as the Swarmin' Hornets won, 14-12, for their second straight 3A championship at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

The Indians (11-2) were in the state final for the third time in four years and they had championship trophies from 2013 and 2014, but that didn't make losing this game any less painful.

“My four years have been great” said All-Metro linebacker Michael Gibson, the Indians' leader. “I've got two rings, but this year was sort of special … because everybody was doubting us. Everybody thought we were going to have a losing season, but my team just took it as motivation and we just fought to get here. It's just so heartbreaking because my team worked so hard to win.”

For Damascus (14-0), the championship was its second straight and ninth overall, despite managing just 38 yards rushing against a Franklin defense that stacked the box and stifled its running game — the heart of an offense that had averaged 45.2 points coming into the state final.

“Defensively, that was our goal — to try to minimize their big plays and I felt we did a tremendous job of doing that,” Franklin coach Anthony Burgos said. “Overall defensively, I thought we did exactly what we wanted to. We had a great game plan and we executed.”

The Indians, who were riding an 11-game winning streak, rallied from down 14-0 on touchdown runs by quarterback Josh Turner and running back Justin Spence. But early in the fourth quarter, as they had several times earlier in the game, they made key mistakes on offense.

Spence ran for 34 yards to put the Indians at the Damascus 9-yard line, but a holding penalty brought the ball back to the Indians' 40-yard line.

The Indians got a break later on the same drive when Gerson Soriano, who had an earlier field-goal attempt blocked, didn't get enough distance on a 36-yard attempt, but a Hornets player was called for roughing the kicker. That gave the Indians first-and-goal from the Damascus 9-yard line.

After two running plays that gained four yards, Indians junior quarterback Larry Smith threw a pass toward the left side of the end zone and Damascus' Colby Starheim grabbed his third interception of the game.

The Hornets avenged their 2014 state title loss to Franklin, which had rallied from 21 points that night to win, 35-21. The Indians also won the title in 2013.

This was a different, less-experienced Indians team, but one with a lot of big-play potential. Only Gibson and reserve linebacker Ryan Claggett were on both teams.

The Indians overcame a lot obstacles to reach the state final. Over the summer, running back Sam Botchway suffered a severe ankle inury, leaving them without a returning starter of on offense. In the first scrimmage, Smith broke the index finger on his throwing hand.

Still with a long roster of athletic players with exceptional speed, they were able to play with Damascus – even outplay them in many ways. The Indians ran 63 plays and gained 246 yards of offense while the Hornets ran 28 plays and gained just 105 yards, including 69 yards on one play.

Things did not start well for the Indians, who turned the ball over twice, lost a touchdown to a penalty, had a field goal blocked and did not have a first down in the first 12:15. Damascus scored off both turnovers — an interception and a fumbled handoff — but the Indians only trailed 14-6 at the half.

Although the Indians held Damascus on the opening possession, Turner threw an interception on the second play of Franklin's first drive.

Linebacker Sean Jenkins picked off the pass and the Hornets were on the board four plays later. Markus Vinson, who scored seven touchdowns in the state semifinals, ran 15 yards for the touchdown and a 7-0 Damascus lead with 6:23 left in the first half.

Franklin's Aronne Dutton returned the ensuing kickoff 59 yards to set the Indians up on the Hornets' 31-yard line. Two plays later, Turner ran 29 yards to the end zone, but a block-in-the-back penalty negated the score and the Indians ended up turning that possession over on downs.

The Indians got the ball back again when Gibson intercepted Damascus quarterback John Allan Ferguson. A holding penalty erased a nine-yard run by Turner that would have put the Indians on the 4-yard line. Soriano set up for a 35-yard field-goal attempt, but the Hornets blocked it.

The officials called a penalty for running into the kicker and the Indians got the ball back. But the Hornets stopped Turner's run on fourth-and-17.

On the first play of the second quarter, the Indians fumbled the handoff and turned the ball over. It took just one play for Ferguson to hit Matthew Betterelli with a 37-yard touchdown.

The Indians, with visions of the 2014 comeback in their heads, then rallied. Turner scored on a 2-yard run with 10:12 left in the second quarter, but the kick sailed wide.

They scored their second touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter when Spence ran 25 yards with 8:26 left. They went for the 2-point conversion but the run failed.

