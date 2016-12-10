Havre de Grace football falls, 35-14, to Fort Hill in 1A state championship

Heading into Saturday's Class 1A state championship, Havre de Grace coach Brian Eberhardt said his team would have to play "just about a perfect football game" to beat Fort Hill.

As it turned out, the Warriors just needed to sustain their third-quarter momentum after rallying within a touchdown of the Western Maryland powerhouse. Unfortunately for them, they couldn't.

The Sentinels held on when the game got close and went on to win a state-record-tying fourth straight championship, 35-14, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Fort Hill (14-0) is only the second program in state tournament history to win four straight, matching Urbana's run from 1998 to 2001. The Sentinels finished their 18th undefeated season, extending their own state record. They also set a state record for most points in a season — 682.

The Warriors (11-3) knew exactly what they were facing after falling to the Sentinels, 44-14, in last year's state final.

"We knew from last year … it was going to be a very physical football game," said Eberhardt, the first-year head coach who was an assistant on last year's team. "We were going to have to try to match that. We didn't necessarily get that done on every play, but there was moment there in the third quarter when we got to within one score, down 21-14. And, as I've said before, Fort Hill doesn't get here and win this thing four times in a row by accident."

The Warriors spotted the Sentinels a 21-0 lead by halftime. But the game turned Havre de Grace's way when the Sentinels' Markel Spencer lost the ball after the Warriors kicked off to open the second half. The ball hit the ground and Havre de Grace's William Ashman raced in to knock the ball away from Spencer. Luke Butler recovered the ball on Fort Hill's 7-yard line.

Three plays later, Sean Greeley punched the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line. Clay Harris added the extra point to pull Havre de Grace within 21-7.

The Warriors, who won the most recent of their three state titles in 1986, held Fort Hill on its next drive and a short punt set them up on the Sentinels' 43-yard line.

Penalties on the Sentinels for encroachment and unsportsmanlike conduct moved Havre de Grace to the 19. Jasai Stansbury ran for the first 14 yards on four plays before quarterback Mike Flosser hit Kenny Sumpter with an 8-yard pass to the far left corner of the end zone. Harris added another point and the Warriors were within 21-14 with 5:57 left in the third quarter.

However, Fort Hill — which gained 405 of its 419 yards on the ground — answered with another sustained drive, finished on Troy Banks' 5-yard run for a touchdown with 1:08 left in the third quarter.

Banks, a junior fullback, scored four touchdowns and ran 25 times for 189 yards.

"They have a powerful offense," Eberhardt said, "and we just weren't able to keep them out of the end zone on their next possession and that kind of turned the tide right there when we got down by two scores again. We just couldn't get over that hump."

On its next drive, Havre de Grace got within 10 yards of the end zone, but a holding play backed them up. Then Brayden Brown picked off a Flosser pass with 10:58 to go in the game.

The Sentinels added two more touchdowns — both on short runs by Banks to extend their lead to 35-14 with 3:38 left in the game.

Early on, the Warriors kept Fort Hill scoreless until the final five seconds of the first quarter. That included holding the Sentinels after the Warriors fumbled away the first kickoff, setting Fort Hill up on the Havre de Grace 35-yard line.

The Warriors also backed the Sentinels up on their second drive, forcing Jacob Rummer to punt from the back of his end zone. Havre de Grace started the drive on the Sentinels' 32-yard line and reached the 20, where Harris, aiming for a state-record 14th field goal this season, attempted a 37-yarder. The Sentinels blocked it.

On their next possession, the Sentinels moved the ball 72 yards on the ground to score on Brown's 21-yard run with five second left in the quarter. Banks added a 14-yard scoring run less than two minutes into the second quarter and then a 5-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left before the half.

For the Warriors, Flosser, a senior, was 11-for-30 for 121 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Junior wide receiver Jordan Day caught four passes for 69 yards.

"I'm proud of these guys," Eberhardt said. "Who would have gave us a chance to come back here again, back-to-back, after graduating 15 seniors last year? I'm betting that odds were probably against us for coming back, so I'm extremely proud of these guys. They're dedicated kids and dedicated football players. We've got a young team and I'm sure we'll rebound from this well and get back to work in a few weeks."

